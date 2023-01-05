Indonesia Condemns Incursion of Israeli Minister to Al-Aqsa Mosque Complex

Ben-Gvir is a far-right politician who leads Jewish Power Party.
"This incursion is an act of provocation that could trigger further tensions and ignite new cycle of violence in Palestine," the Indonesian Foreign Minitry said in a statement on Thursday.
Indonesia urged Israel to respect the mutually-agreed status quo and refrain from acts and provocations that tarnish the sanctity of holy sites in Jerusalem.
Indonesia also called on the international community, in particular the United Nations, to insist on Israel to stop all actions that impact stability and security in the region.
"Indonesia once again emphasizes the importance of the Palestine-Israel peace process based on the Two-State Solution in line with internationally-agreed parameters," it stated.