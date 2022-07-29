English  
Those executed were prominent members of the democratic opposition. (Photo: medcom.id)
G7 Foreign Ministers Condemned 4 Executions by Myanmar Military Junta

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 29 July 2022 11:23
Jakarta: The G7 Foreign Ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom (UK), and the United States (US), and the High Representative of the European Union (EU), have strongly condemned the four executions by the military junta in Myanmar.
 
"These executions, the first in Myanmar in over thirty years, and the absence of fair trials show the junta’s contempt for the unwavering democratic aspirations of the people of Myanmar," the foreign ministers said in a joint statement on Thursday.
 
Those executed were prominent members of the democratic opposition – democracy activist Kyaw Min Yu, former Member of Parliament Phyo Zeyar Thaw, as well as Aung Thura Zaw and Hla Myo Aung. 

"Our thoughts are with the families of the four victims and with those of the many others who have been killed, arrested or tortured in Myanmar since the military illegitimately took over power in February 2021," they stated.
 
G7 continued to condemn the military coup in Myanmar and express deep concern about the political, economic, social, humanitarian and human rights situation in the country.
 
G7 called on the military regime to immediately end the use of violence, to refrain from further arbitrary executions, to free all political prisoners and those arbitrarily detained and to return the country to a democratic path. 
 
"We continue to support efforts by ASEAN, and call for the military to meaningfully implement all aspects of the ASEAN Five Point Consensus.  This includes an inclusive process of dialogue with a broad range of democratic opposition. We also continue to support efforts by the United Nations, and encourage effective coordination between the ASEAN Special Envoy and the Special Envoy of the United Nations Secretary-General on Myanmar," they concluded.
 
(WAH)
