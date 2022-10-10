English  
Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs Penny Wong and India's External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar. (Photo: twitter/SenatorWong)
Australia, India Hold Annual Foreign Ministers' Framework Dialogue

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 10 October 2022 14:57
Canberra: Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs Penny Wong today welcomed India's External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar to Australia for the annual Foreign Ministers' Framework Dialogue.
 
This is Minister Jaishankar's second visit to Australia this year, demonstrating the importance both Australia and India place on their partnership.
 
"Australia and India are Comprehensive Strategic Partners, we are Quad partners and most fundamentally, we share the Indo-Pacific region," Wong said in a statement on Monday.

"We have a shared interest and a shared ambition in a stable and prosperous region where sovereignty is respected," she added.
 
For Australia, she stated, its partnership with India is a critical part of shaping the region it wants.
 
"At the Foreign Ministers' Framework Dialogue, we discussed accelerating and deepening economic ties, including through our Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement. We also discussed strengthening our people to people ties and education links, reinforcing our defence and security cooperation and enhancing our climate change and new clean energy engagement, including through the Quad," she explained.
 
"I look forward to our continued engagement as we build and sustain our partnership and region," she concluded.
 
(WAH)

