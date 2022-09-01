English  
All ethnic groups, including, the Uygur, are equal members of the Chinese nation. (Photo: medcom.id)
China Denies Allegations of Human Rights Violations in Xinjiang

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 01 September 2022 11:56
Geneva: China has opposed the release of the assessment of human rights concerns in Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region by the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR).
 
According to the Permanent Mission of China to the United Nations (UN) office at Geneva, the report is based on the disinformation and lies fabricated by anti-China forces.
 
Furthermore, the report also ignores the human rights achievements made by people of all ethnic groups in Xinjiang and the damage caused by terrorism and extremism to the human rights of people of all ethnic groups in Xinjiang.

"All ethnic groups, including, the Uygur, are equal members of the Chinese nation. Xinjiang has taken actions to fight terrorism and extremism in accordance with the law, effectively curbing the frequent occurrences of terrorist activities. At present, Xinjiang enjoys social stability, economic development, cultural prosperity and religious harmony," the Permanent Mission said in a statement on Wednesday.
 
Launched on Wednesday, the assessment was initiated following serious allegations of human rights violations against Uyghurs and other predominantly Muslim communities brought to the attention of OHCHR since late 2017.
 
"Serious human rights violations have been committed in XUAR in the context of the Government’s application of counter-terrorism and counter-"extremism" strategies," the report stated.
 
(WAH)
