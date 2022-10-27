Australia Commits to Never Conduct Destructive Anti-Satellite Missile Testing

When carried out, these tests generate large amounts of debris that remain in space for years; threatening satellites and other space objects, and risking the long-term sustainability of human activity in space.
The use of these missiles to destroy space objects is reckless, irresponsible and poses threats to space assets of all nations.
"Destructive testing of direct-ascent anti-satellite missiles threatens the security of vital systems in space, which Australia and other nations depend on every day," Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Defence Richard Marles said in a statement on Thursday.
"With this pledge, the Government is demonstrating Australia's commitment to act responsibly to protect our national security interests," he added.
Australia joins the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, New Zealand, Japan, Germany and the Republic of Korea in making this commitment toward a safer, more stable and peaceful space domain.
Australia has actively participated in the United Nations Open Ended Working Group on reducing space threats through norms, rules and principles of responsible behaviours.
"The global community must work together to build a common understanding on rules and norms that can guide how states behave in outer space," Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs Penny Wong said.
"This commitment to responsible behaviour, helps build a meaningful framework that contributes to the security, safety and sustainability of outer space," she added.