Indonesia Strongly Reject Israel Intends to Erase Palestine from the World Map

“On January 18, Prime Minister Netanyahu openly stated he would not allow a Palestinian state to exist. Indonesia strongly rejects this statement," said Foreign Minister Retno at the United Nations Security Coucil (UNSC) Open Debate regarding the situation in the Middle East, especially Palestine, Tuesday 23 January 2023, United States time or Wednesday 24 January 2024, Indonesian time.
“This statement is unacceptable. This confirms Israel's ultimate goal of erasing Palestine from the world map," stressed Foreign Minister Retno.
“Will this Council remain silent in the face of such intentions?,” added the Minister of Foreign Affairs.
The Minister of Foreign Affairs warned that everyone has a responsibility to uphold International Humanitarian Law without exception to the situation in Gaza.
So far, at least 25,490 people have been killed and 63,000 people have been injured in Israel's attacks on Gaza since October 7. The revised death toll in Israel as a result of the Hamas attack on October 7 reached 1,139 people.