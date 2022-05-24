English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Over the past decade, thousands of Rohingya have left by sea. (Photo: medcom.id)
Over the past decade, thousands of Rohingya have left by sea. (Photo: medcom.id)

At Least 17 Rohingya Feared Dead Off Myanmar Coast: UNHCR

English rohingya refugees united nations
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 24 May 2022 12:17
Geneva: UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, has said it is shocked and saddened by reports that more than a dozen Rohingya – including children – have perished at sea off the coast of Myanmar over the weekend.
 
While details remain unclear, initial reports suggest the boat left Sittwe in Rakhine State, Myanmar on May 19. 
 
It encountered bad weather in waters off Ayeyarwady Region, causing it to capsize near the coast of Pathein township on May 21.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


At least 17 people are feared dead, with distressing reports of bodies found on the shore and the local communities burying the dead.
 
"The latest tragedy shows once again the sense of desperation being felt by Rohingya in Myanmar and in the region," said Indrika Ratwatte, UNHCR’s Director for Asia and the Pacific, in a press release on Monday. 
 
"It is shocking to see increasing numbers of children, women and men embarking on these dangerous journeys and eventually losing their lives," Ratwatte said.
 
In Myanmar, UNHCR is urgently seeking more information on survivors that have arrived on shore in order to assess their situation.
 
Over the past decade, thousands of Rohingya have left by sea from the refugee camps in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh and Rakhine State in Myanmar.
 
"The root causes of these deadly journeys need to be addressed. Additionally, all countries in the region must come together to ensure the rescue and disembarkation of all those in distress at sea," Ratwatte added.  
 
Some 630 Rohingya have attempted sea journeys across the Bay of Bengal from January to May 2022.  
 
Women and children made up 60 per cent of people undertaking these perilous maritime crossings. 
 
The risk of abuse at the hands of smugglers and the peril of the sea journey itself are both exacerbated during prolonged journeys, when a safe harbour for disembarkation cannot be found.  
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
UN Agency Calls for Greater Investment in Disaster-Preparedness

UN Agency Calls for Greater Investment in Disaster-Preparedness

English
disaster
World Bank Supports Creation of Green Jobs in Fiji

World Bank Supports Creation of Green Jobs in Fiji

English
fiji
Global Labour Market Recovery Goes into Reverse: ILO

Global Labour Market Recovery Goes into Reverse: ILO

English
covid-19
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
RS Kemenkes Jadi Rujukan Kasus Hepatitis Akut
Nasional

RS Kemenkes Jadi Rujukan Kasus Hepatitis Akut

Westlife akan Konser di Jakarta, Ini Harga Tiketnya!
Hiburan

Westlife akan Konser di Jakarta, Ini Harga Tiketnya!

Menko Luhut Diminta Presiden Jokowi Urus Minyak Goreng di Jawa-Bali
Ekonomi

Menko Luhut Diminta Presiden Jokowi Urus Minyak Goreng di Jawa-Bali

Mengenal Thermostat, Si Penjaga Suhu Mobil
Otomotif

Mengenal Thermostat, Si Penjaga Suhu Mobil

Hasil NBA: Celtics Kalahkan Heat, Skor Berubah 2-2
Olahraga

Hasil NBA: Celtics Kalahkan Heat, Skor Berubah 2-2

LTMPT Ungkap Kecurangan Peserta pada UTBK-SBMPTN 2022 Gelombang I
Pendidikan

LTMPT Ungkap Kecurangan Peserta pada UTBK-SBMPTN 2022 Gelombang I

Corsair Luncurkan Laptop Gaming Pertamanya, Sertifikasi AMD Advantage Edition
Teknologi

Corsair Luncurkan Laptop Gaming Pertamanya, Sertifikasi AMD Advantage Edition

Dubes Baru Malaysia untuk Indonesia Kesal Banyak Dikritik
Internasional

Dubes Baru Malaysia untuk Indonesia Kesal Banyak Dikritik

5 Kesalahan saat Mendekorasi Rumah Bergaya Bohemian
Properti

5 Kesalahan saat Mendekorasi Rumah Bergaya Bohemian

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!