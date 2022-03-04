English  
The country is currently battling large-scale community transmission of the pandemic. (Photo:Medcom.id)
ADB Provides $8 Million Grant to Help Kiribati Respond to COVID-19 Outbreak

English disaster covid-19 finance
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 04 March 2022 15:58
Manila: The Asian Development Bank (ADB) is releasing an $8 million (A$11.3 million) grant from its Pacific Disaster Resilience Program (Phase 3) to help finance the Government of Kiribati’s response to the community transmission of the COVID-19 pandemic.
 
The country is currently battling large-scale community transmission of the pandemic.
 
Kiribati's Ministry of Health and Medical Service has confirmed 11 deaths among 2,940 cases of COVID-19.

"This quick-disbursing ADB financing will help the Government of Kiribati better manage this unprecedented medical emergency," said ADB Director General for the Pacific Leah Gutierrez in a press release on Friday.
 
The ADB-supported Pacific Disaster Resilience Program (Phase 3) fills a financing gap common to many Pacific developing member countries during disasters, providing a predictable and quick-disbursing source of financing for early response and recovery activities.
 
Established in 1966, ADB is owned by 68 members—49 from the region.
 
(WAH)
