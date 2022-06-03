English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The whole region has felt the economic impact of COVID-19. (Photo: medcom.id)
The whole region has felt the economic impact of COVID-19. (Photo: medcom.id)

New Zealand Providing Further Economic Support to Pacific Countries

English New Zealand covid-19 covid-19 pandemic
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 03 June 2022 12:54
Wellington: New Zealand Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta has confirmed the country is providing further economic support to the Pacific to strengthen economic resilience in response to the impact of COVID-19.
 
"The Pacific region is our home and there are so many links that have shaped Aotearoa New Zealand. Our economic interests are also intertwined and we must continue to create mutual opportunities with our neighbours," said Mahuta in a press release on Friday.
 
According to her, the whole region has felt the economic impact of COVID-19, especially on tourism and hospitality sectors. 

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


As a result, businesses, workers and communities across the Pacific will take some time to recover and rebuild.
 
"Aotearoa New Zealand is committed to keep working in partnership with Pacific nations on economic resilience. I am pleased to confirm that up to NZ$75 million in additional economic support is provided in Budget 2022," she stated.
 
The extra NZ$75 million contingency support is in addition to approximately NZ$325 million already provided for emergency budget support to countries impacted by the economic effects of COVID-19.
 
While the Pacific is expected to return to growth in 2022, the recovery is likely to be slower than initially forecast. 
 
"Many Pacific countries remain in the midst of their first COVID-19 outbreaks. A number still have tight border controls and other restrictions still in place," she stated.
 
"Due to the scale of the economic damage caused by COVID-19, the implications of ongoing supply chain disruptions, and a degree of uncertainty around international travel, it is likely to take several years before Pacific economies return to pre-pandemic levels," she added.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Economic Improvement Resulting from Controlled Situation of Pandemic in Indonesia: Spokesperson

Economic Improvement Resulting from Controlled Situation of Pandemic in Indonesia: Spokesperson

English
covid-19
Govt to Advance Transit-Oriented Development in Greater Jakarta Region

Govt to Advance Transit-Oriented Development in Greater Jakarta Region

English
transit oriented development
Ukraine Marks 100 Days since Start of Russia's Invasion

Ukraine Marks 100 Days since Start of Russia's Invasion

English
ukraine
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Polri: <i>Yellow Notice</i> Pencarian Eril Berlanjut hingga Ditemukan
Nasional

Polri: Yellow Notice Pencarian Eril Berlanjut hingga Ditemukan

BPK Periksa 256 Objek di Lingkungan Pemda
Ekonomi

BPK Periksa 256 Objek di Lingkungan Pemda

Mercedes-Benz Siap Ucapkan Selamat Tinggal untuk Transmisi Manual
Otomotif

Mercedes-Benz Siap Ucapkan Selamat Tinggal untuk Transmisi Manual

Rangkaian Jakarta E-Prix 2022 dan Jadwal Siaran Langsung di Metro TV
Olahraga

Rangkaian Jakarta E-Prix 2022 dan Jadwal Siaran Langsung di Metro TV

Pendaftaran UM PTKIN 2022 Ditutup Besok, Buruan Daftar <i>Yuk</i>!
Pendidikan

Pendaftaran UM PTKIN 2022 Ditutup Besok, Buruan Daftar Yuk!

Turki Resmi Ganti Nama Jadi Turkiye
Internasional

Turki Resmi Ganti Nama Jadi Turkiye

Marcel Chandrawinata Dikaruniai Anak Pertama, Namanya Mirip Putra Pangeran Harry
Hiburan

Marcel Chandrawinata Dikaruniai Anak Pertama, Namanya Mirip Putra Pangeran Harry

PBESI Serahkan Bonus Rp3,7 Miliar untuk Atlet Esports SEA Games Hanoi
Teknologi

PBESI Serahkan Bonus Rp3,7 Miliar untuk Atlet Esports SEA Games Hanoi

Investasi Real Estate Asia Pasifik Capai Rp587 Triliun
Properti

Investasi Real Estate Asia Pasifik Capai Rp587 Triliun

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!