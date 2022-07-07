Australia to Join Pacific Islands Forum Foreign Ministers Meeting

Canberra: Australia is set to join the Pacific Islands Forum Foreign Ministers Meeting in Suva, Fiji on July 8.
The meeting is being held ahead of the Forum Leaders Retreat on 12-14 July.
"The meeting is an opportunity for the Pacific family to discuss the importance of regional unity in the current strategic environment, COVID recovery, as well as our collective international advocacy, including on the critical issue of climate change," Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong and Minister for International Development and the Pacific Pat Conroy said in a press release on Thursday.
"Australia is committed to bringing new energy and resources to strengthening our Pacific Family and this will be reflected in our engagement with the Pacific Islands Forum - the pre-eminent Pacific institution," they stated.
Minister Wong will join the discussions virtually, from the G20 meeting in Bali, before returning to Fiji next week on her fourth visit to the Pacific as Minister.
Minister Conroy will represent the Foreign Minister in person at Friday’s meeting in Suva.