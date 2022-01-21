English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
United States (US) Secretary of State Antony Blinken (Photo:State Dept)
United States (US) Secretary of State Antony Blinken (Photo:State Dept)

US, Germany Reiterate Support for Ukraine's Sovereignty

English china security united states russia
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 21 January 2022 15:13
Washington: United States (US) Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz met in Berlin on Thursday. 
 
"Chancellor Scholz and Secretary Blinken reaffirmed our shared commitment to further strengthen the US– Germany partnership," said US State Department Spokesperon Ned Price said in a press release on Thursday.
 
They also emphasized the importance of the transatlantic bond to global security and prosperity. 

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"The Chancellor and the Secretary reiterated our steadfast support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and joint commitment to impose massive consequences and severe costs should Russia escalate its aggression against Ukraine," the spokesman stated.
 
They also discussed the challenges posed by the People’s Republic of China and their shared determination to uphold universal values. 
 
"The two further noted the urgency of reaching an understanding on a mutual return to full implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action before the window to do so closes," Price concluded.

 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
2022 Mandalika MotoGP to Go on with Travel Bubble: Tourism Minister

2022 Mandalika MotoGP to Go on with Travel Bubble: Tourism Minister

English
mandalika circuit
Social Affairs Minister to Assist in Pathway Repair in Badui Village

Social Affairs Minister to Assist in Pathway Repair in Badui Village

English
banten
Indonesia Can Take Omicron Lessons from 6 Countries: COVID-19 Task Force

Indonesia Can Take Omicron Lessons from 6 Countries: COVID-19 Task Force

English
Omicron
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Belum Ada Wacana Penghapusan Ganjil Genap di DKI Jakarta
Nasional

Belum Ada Wacana Penghapusan Ganjil Genap di DKI Jakarta

Musisi Legendaris Meat Loaf Meninggal Dunia
Hiburan

Musisi Legendaris Meat Loaf Meninggal Dunia

Garuda Indonesia Optimalkan Perpanjangan Waktu PKPU
Ekonomi

Garuda Indonesia Optimalkan Perpanjangan Waktu PKPU

Bungkam Mavericks, Suns tak Terkalahkan dalam Lima Laga Tandang
Olahraga

Bungkam Mavericks, Suns tak Terkalahkan dalam Lima Laga Tandang

Calon Kepala Sekolah Wajib Kantongi Sertifikat Guru Penggerak, Ini Kekhawatiran Guru
Pendidikan

Calon Kepala Sekolah Wajib Kantongi Sertifikat Guru Penggerak, Ini Kekhawatiran Guru

Motorhome Mercedes-Benz EQV, Dari Dapur Sampai Kasur Ada Di Dalam
Otomotif

Motorhome Mercedes-Benz EQV, Dari Dapur Sampai Kasur Ada Di Dalam

Kominfo Tanggapi Serangan Siber Ransomware Bank Indonesia
Teknologi

Kominfo Tanggapi Serangan Siber Ransomware Bank Indonesia

Militer Myanmar Kembali Tangkap Jurnalis dalam Tindakan Keras ke Media
Internasional

Militer Myanmar Kembali Tangkap Jurnalis dalam Tindakan Keras ke Media

Beli Rumah Baru vs Seken, Mana yang Lebih Untung?
Properti

Beli Rumah Baru vs Seken, Mana yang Lebih Untung?

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!