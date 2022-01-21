Washington: United States (US) Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz met in Berlin on Thursday.
"Chancellor Scholz and Secretary Blinken reaffirmed our shared commitment to further strengthen the US– Germany partnership," said US State Department Spokesperon Ned Price said in a press release on Thursday.
They also emphasized the importance of the transatlantic bond to global security and prosperity.
"The Chancellor and the Secretary reiterated our steadfast support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and joint commitment to impose massive consequences and severe costs should Russia escalate its aggression against Ukraine," the spokesman stated.
They also discussed the challenges posed by the People’s Republic of China and their shared determination to uphold universal values.
"The two further noted the urgency of reaching an understanding on a mutual return to full implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action before the window to do so closes," Price concluded.