The World has now lost at least 6 million lives to this deadly virus. (photo: medcom.id)
US Has Delivered Half a Billion COVID-19 Vaccines to Over 110 Countries: USAID

English united states covid-19 vaccine
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 18 March 2022 12:00
Washington: The United States (US) has delivered half a billion COVID-19 vaccines to more than 110 countries in every region of the world.
 
"For every shot we have given in the United States, nearly one has been shipped abroad," US Agency for International Development (USAID) Administrator Samantha Power said in a press release on Thursday.
 
"Today marks an important milestone in reaching President Biden’s extraordinary pledge to donate more than 1.2 billion safe and effective shots worldwide, with no expectations in return," she said.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


According to her, the World has now lost at least 6 million lives to this deadly virus, and is witnessing new rises in cases and deaths in Europe and Asia. 
 
"To move past the acute phase of the COVID-19 pandemic, prevent new variants, and guard against future outbreaks within our nation’s borders, we must continue to do our part to vaccinate the world more equitably," she said.
 
"U.S. vaccine donations have helped dramatically boost supply to low- and middle-income countries, but many countries need more help installing ultra-cold chain freezers to stop doses from spoiling, transporting vaccines to rural populations living miles from the nearest health facility, and countering widespread myths that hurt public trust in vaccines," she said.
 
To address these needs, USAID is leading Global VAX, a whole-of-government effort to intensify financial, technical, and diplomatic support to help turn vaccines into vaccinations, especially in sub-Saharan Africa. 
 
As part of this initiative, begun in December 2021, USAID has helped launch thousands of vaccination sites, shared reliable vaccine information with millions of people, and installed hundreds of freezers to store vaccines. 
 
Since launching Global VAX in December 2021, vaccination rates in low income countries have risen from six to thirteen percent. 
 
"These rates remain far below the global average, but such increases are promising—and we must do everything possible so that they continue to grow," she said.
 
"Only by expanding vaccine access can we begin to move beyond this phase of the pandemic—and build stronger health systems that can prevent the next one," she said.
 
(WAH)
