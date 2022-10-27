English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Since the beginning of the military coup on 1 February 2021, at least 70,000 people have fled Myanmar. (Photo: medcom.id)
Since the beginning of the military coup on 1 February 2021, at least 70,000 people have fled Myanmar. (Photo: medcom.id)

Forced Returns to Myanmar Must Stop: UN Human Rights Chief

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 27 October 2022 12:00
Geneva: Given its dire human rights crisis, United Nations (UN) Human Rights Chief Volker Turk on Wednesday called for a moratorium on any forced returns of refugees and migrants to Myanmar.
 
This followed news that Malaysia deported two Myanmar nationals who had sought protection through the UN Refugee Agency, on 6 October.
 
On the same day, more than 100 other Myanmar nationals, some of whom had serious protection concerns, were also deported without any adequate assessment of their situation as required by international law.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Since the beginning of the military coup on 1 February 2021, at least 70,000 people have fled Myanmar, and more than one million remain internally displaced from their homes. 
 
A further one million Muslim Rohingya refugees have found refuge in Bangladesh. 
This adds to the millions of Myanmar migrants who have sought economic opportunities in other countries of the region over past years, many with irregular status.
 
"With rising levels of violence and instability, and the collapse of the Myanmar economy and social protection systems, this is simply not the time to be returning anyone to Myanmar," Turk said in a media release on Wednesday.
 
"This is especially the case for anyone with specific protection concerns, such as political activists or military defectors, who are at grave risk upon return," Turk added.
 
Under international law, principles of non-refoulement prohibit returning people to a country where they are at real risk of serious harm upon return, including persecution, torture, ill treatment or other grave human rights violations.
 
"It is essential that in light of the prevailing situation in Myanmar, now more than ever, that States do not return people to suffering and danger, and provide them with a secure legal status while their country remains in crisis," Turk concluded.
 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
The use of these missiles to destroy space objects is reckless. (Photo: medcom.id)

Australia Commits to Never Conduct Destructive Anti-Satellite Missile Testing

Malaysia Urged to Stop Forced Returns of Myanmar Asylum Seekers

Cholera Outbreak in Syria, Lebanon Alarming: UNICEF

BACA JUGA
Australia Commits to Never Conduct Destructive Anti-Satellite Missile Testing

Australia Commits to Never Conduct Destructive Anti-Satellite Missile Testing

English
Australia
ADB Approves $250 Million to Strengthen Climate, Disaster Resilience in Bangladesh

ADB Approves $250 Million to Strengthen Climate, Disaster Resilience in Bangladesh

English
finance
US Continues to Support Indonesia's COVID-19 Vaccination Drive

US Continues to Support Indonesia's COVID-19 Vaccination Drive

English
united states
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Pemerintah Stop Jual BBM RON Rendah Mulai 1 Januari 2023
Ekonomi

Pemerintah Stop Jual BBM RON Rendah Mulai 1 Januari 2023

Tambah 5, Kini PTN Berstatus PTN-BH Jadi 21
Pendidikan

Tambah 5, Kini PTN Berstatus PTN-BH Jadi 21

Dinkes DKI Siapkan RS Rujukan untuk Antisipasi Kasus Gagal Ginjal Anak, Ini Daftarnya
Nasional

Dinkes DKI Siapkan RS Rujukan untuk Antisipasi Kasus Gagal Ginjal Anak, Ini Daftarnya

Dibayangi Masalah Baterai, Hyundai Ioniq 5 untuk KTT G20 Diklaim Aman
Otomotif

Dibayangi Masalah Baterai, Hyundai Ioniq 5 untuk KTT G20 Diklaim Aman

Lama Diam, Arawinda Kirana Akhirnya Buka Suara soal Tudingan Jadi Pelakor
Hiburan

Lama Diam, Arawinda Kirana Akhirnya Buka Suara soal Tudingan Jadi Pelakor

CD Projekt Red Buat Remake The Witcher Pakai Unreal Engine 5
Teknologi

CD Projekt Red Buat Remake The Witcher Pakai Unreal Engine 5

Wah, Tottenham Ditahan Imbang Sporting, Grup D Sengit Sampai Akhir
Olahraga

Wah, Tottenham Ditahan Imbang Sporting, Grup D Sengit Sampai Akhir

13 Orang Tewas dalam Serangan Masjid Syiah, Presiden Iran Sumpah Membalas
Internasional

13 Orang Tewas dalam Serangan Masjid Syiah, Presiden Iran Sumpah Membalas

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh
Properti

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!