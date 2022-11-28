Indonesian Embassy Accelerates COVID-19 Booster Vaccinations for Indonesians in Sudan

The vaccination activity which took place on Saturday was the 9th stage carried out by the Indonesian Embassy in Khartoum as an effort to provide maximum service and protection for the Indonesian people in Sudan.
The activity which took place in the Wisma Duta courtyard was enthusiastically welcomed by the Indonesian people, most of whom were students. In this 9th stage of vaccination, 180 doses of vaccine have been injected, most of or 145 doses are recipients of booster doses using Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson.
Thus, the number of Indonesian citizens who have been vaccinated currently has reached 973 people or 84% of Indonesian citizens in Sudan, as many as 1,162 people.
In his opening remarks, Indonesian Ambassador Sunarko explained Indonesia's success in controlling the COVID-19 pandemic, which has become an important foundation in Indonesia's national economic recovery.
Furthermore, the Ambassador reminded the importance of joint awareness of all components of the population to remain vigilant and not be careless against the threat of COVID-19 while maintaining immunity and supplementing with booster vaccinations.
"With the support of the Sudanese Ministry of Health, the Indonesian Embassy in Khartoum strives to continue to intensify vaccinations for all Indonesian citizens in Sudan to protect all Indonesian people in Sudan from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has not yet been fully over," the Indonesian Embassy said in a media release on Sunday.
On the sidelines of vaccination activities, the Indonesian Embassy in Khartoum also carried out information dissemination on Immigration and Data Updates for Indonesian Citizens in Sudan.
On that occasion, the team from the Central Directorate General of Immigration, Feddy Mulyana Pasya shared information about immigration regulations, especially regarding the new Indonesian passport with a validity period of 10 years.