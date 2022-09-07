English  
The G20 Development Ministerial Meeting (DMM) is being held in Belitung on September 7-9. (Photo: medcom.id)
The G20 Development Ministerial Meeting (DMM) is being held in Belitung on September 7-9. (Photo: medcom.id)

Indonesia, G20 Members to Sign MoU on Aerospace

Antara • 07 September 2022 16:38
Belitung: The National Development Planning Agency (Bappenas) stated that the Indonesian government and G20 member countries will sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on aerospace to improve the capability of the country's aerospace industry.
 
"This afternoon, (state-run aerospace company) PT Dirgantara Indonesia and G20 member countries will collaborate in aerospace," Bappenas' Deputy for Economic Affairs, Amalia Adininggar Widyasanti, said during a press conference at the G20 Development Ministerial Meeting (DMM) side event here on Wednesday.
 
The DMM, being held under G20 Indonesia's Sherpa Track, aims to discuss developmental issues in developing countries, least developed countries, and island countries.

The DMM is being held in Belitung on September 7-9, 2022, with the theme of "The Development of Indonesia's Blue Economy Road Map."
 
President Director of PT Dirgantara Indonesia Gita Amperiawan said the signing of the MoU on aerospace would have an impact on increasing the capability of the domestic aerospace industry.
 
"This afternoon, we will sign two aerospace agreements with Airbus," he stated.
 
He noted that one of the focus areas of the discussion at the G20 side event is a cooperation scheme that is able to guarantee achievement of the sovereignty goal in the long term as well as a new breakthrough as potential strategic partners.
 
"The Indonesian government assessed that policy synergy is crucial to accelerate the improvement of industrial sovereignty and competitiveness, especially the defense industry and the national aerospace industry," he remarked.
 
According to Amperiawan, the signing of the MoU is a comprehensive activity in terms of aerospace, as it will bring together various aerospace industry stakeholders in the country.
 
"All representatives of the aerospace industry, both state-owned enterprises (SOEs) and the private sector, various representatives of the manufacturing, Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) and aviation industries, and even policymakers will meet at the signing of this cooperation," he said. 

 
(WAH)

Peringatan!