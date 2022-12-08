86 People Have Passed Indonesian Language Courses in Lima: Embassy

"After learning Indonesian language and culture, it is hoped that interest in Indonesia will grow more and all of you can become ambassadors who strengthen bilateral relations between Indonesia and Peru," said Indonesian Ambassador to Peru and concurrently Bolivia, Marina Estella Anwar Bey, in a media release on Wednesday, December 7, 2022.
The recent program consisted of 3 classes, namely 2 classes for Beginner level and 1 class for Advanced level.
Apart from learning Indonesian, BIPA teachers also introduced Indonesian culture, Indonesian specialties, tourist destinations and other customs.
One of the alumni, Nicole Diaz Perales, a translator in the city of Lima was very happy to be able to take part in the BIPA class which was held free of charge by the Indonesian Embassy in Lima.
"By taking the BIPA course held by the Indonesian Embassy in Lima, I can already carry out basic communication using Indonesian, reading and making simple speeches," she said.
Since 2019 the Lima City Government Office has collaborated with the Indonesian Embassy in Lima in various promotional activities for Indonesia in schools and the community through BIPA courses, Indonesian cooking tutorial classes, Indonesian traditional dance performances and angklung musical instrument performances.
In 2023 the Indonesian Embassy in Lima will again hold an Indonesian Language course for Foreign Speakers in March 2023.