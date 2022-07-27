English  
President Joko Widodo (Photo:MI/Andika)
President Joko Widodo (Photo:MI/Andika)

President Jokowi Arrives in Tokyo

Andhika Prasetyo • 27 July 2022 10:53
Tokyo: Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has arrived in Tokyo, Japan as part of his tour in East Asia.
 
The Indonesian Head of State and his entourage landed at Haneda Airport, at 00.30 local time on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. 
 
Before setting foot in Japan, the Indonesian President visited Beijing, China.
 
There were several things that President Jokowi and Chinese President Xi Jinping discussed. 

One of them was the progress of the construction of the Jakarta-Bandung high-speed train project.
 
The two countries agreed to complete the construction of the high-speed train on schedule as a flagship project. 
 
Indonesia and China are also committed to working on more strategic projects such as the Regional Comprehensive Economic Corridor and the 'Two Countries, Twin Parks'.
 
 
(WAH)
