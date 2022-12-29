English  
Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi (Photo: Malaysia Embassy Jakarta)
Indonesia, Malaysia Discuss Protection of Indonesian Migrant Workers

Fajar Nugraha, Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 29 December 2022 15:54
Jakarta: Indonesian Foreign Affairs Minister Retno Marsudi and her Malaysian counterpart Dr Zambry Abd Kadir discussed the protection of Indonesian migrant workers in Malaysia during a bilateral meeting in Jakarta today.
 
"We had a very open discussion on this matter," Foreign Minister Retno stated during a joint press statement here on Thursday, December 29, 2022.
 
"I conveyed to Dato Seri (Zambry) that the protection of migrant workers is one of the priority issues for Indonesian foreign policy. I am sure Dato Seri agrees that Indonesian migrant workers have contributed to Malaysia's economic development," said Foreign Minister Retno.

Foreign Minister Retno also mentioned the importance of fulfilling the rights of Indonesian workers, especially their financial rights and rights to education and health services, including for the children of migrant workers.
"I welcome the one channel system for the recruitment and placement of migrant workers. What is needed now is a commitment so that the implementation of the one channel system can run well," Indonesia's top diplomat stated.
 
Under the leadership of Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, Malaysia will review the issue so that justice can be upheld based on the provisions of existing regulations.
 
"I guarantee Mrs. Retno that Malaysia will continue to work with Indonesia to ensure that the protection of (Indonesian migran workers) is in line with existing laws," said Zambry.
 
