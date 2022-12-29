Indonesia, Malaysia Discuss Protection of Indonesian Migrant Workers

"We had a very open discussion on this matter," Foreign Minister Retno stated during a joint press statement here on Thursday, December 29, 2022.
"I conveyed to Dato Seri (Zambry) that the protection of migrant workers is one of the priority issues for Indonesian foreign policy. I am sure Dato Seri agrees that Indonesian migrant workers have contributed to Malaysia's economic development," said Foreign Minister Retno.
Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?
Foreign Minister Retno also mentioned the importance of fulfilling the rights of Indonesian workers, especially their financial rights and rights to education and health services, including for the children of migrant workers.
https://www.medcom.id/tag/9839/diplomacy/
"I welcome the one channel system for the recruitment and placement of migrant workers. What is needed now is a commitment so that the implementation of the one channel system can run well," Indonesia's top diplomat stated.
Under the leadership of Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, Malaysia will review the issue so that justice can be upheld based on the provisions of existing regulations.
"I guarantee Mrs. Retno that Malaysia will continue to work with Indonesia to ensure that the protection of (Indonesian migran workers) is in line with existing laws," said Zambry.