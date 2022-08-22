English  
Six months since the Russia Sanctions Act was passed, New Zealand has placed sanctions on almost 900 individuals and entities. (Photo: medcom.id)

New Zealand to Sanction More Russia's Officials in Occupied Regions of Ukraine

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 22 August 2022 12:46
Wellington: New Zealand will sanction more officials installed by Russia in separatist regimes in occupied areas of Ukraine, New Zealand Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta announced today.
 
"President Putin’s proxies in Ukrainian territory are seeking to progress the Kremlin’s policies and the objectives of its illegal occupation," Mahuta said in  a media release on Monday.
 
According to Mahuta, the sanctions build on earlier measures targeting political and military figures in separatist administrations in breakaway regions of Donetsk and Luhansk. 

Today’s measures affect 48 officials and one entity.
 
"The Putin regime has appointed sympathisers as so-called ministers or mayors or in other roles in occupied parts of Ukraine, in an attempt to shore up its illegal presence, and force political integration with Russia through economic, cultural and military control. We will continue to actively pursue sanctions against Kremlin-appointed officials and those who are enabling the occupation to further Russia’s objectives," she explained.
 
"The Russia Sanctions Act passed unanimously by our Parliament in March allows for a wide range of measures on these individuals, including travel bans, asset freezes, prohibitions on financial dealings and bans on ships or aircraft entering New Zealand,” said Nanaia Mahuta," she stated.
 
Six months since the Russia Sanctions Act was passed, New Zealand has placed sanctions on almost 900 individuals and entities, as well as imposed heavy trade measures on Russia.
 
(WAH)
