Indonesia Encourages Bali Package to Become Collective Agreement

"I am grateful that we have discussed the three priority issues of the Digital Economy Working Group. I am grateful that we will conclude the discussion on the Bali Package document soon," Minister Plate stated during the fourth DEWG session in Bali, as noted in a press release on Tuesday.
Indonesia reached a conclusion on a people-focused concept as an extension of human-centric digital connectivity during a recent discussion on digital connectivity and recovery after COVID-19.
Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?
"With regard to the second priority issue, the delegates gave a positive response to the efforts of the Indonesian government in improving the people's digital skills and digital literacy," he noted.
G20 member countries responded positively to the proposed toolkit to measure digital skills and digital literacy as well as experience sharing to garner participation of vulnerable groups in the digital economy. This included policy exchanges with advanced digital literacy skills.
Speaking in connection with the third priority issue pertaining to free data flow and cross-border data flow, the minister encouraged G20 member countries to perceive the importance of unifying principles in data flow management.
"The Indonesian government proposes a discussion on established principles, such as compliance with the law, fairness, transparency, and to some extent emphasizing the issue of reciprocity," he remarked.
Stakeholders met to hold detailed discussions on future measures on enabling trusty free data flow and cross-border data flow.
"Moreover, in the discussion, we also highlighted the very important key enabler in the application of digital identity that is relevant to digital transactions involving personal data," the minister pointed out.
Plate echoed his commitment of the Indonesian G20 Presidency to continue the efforts of the Italian G20 Presidency in discussing data security in the digital economy sector as well as extending support for some tangible results.
"This includes (improving) the Digital Economy Task Force (DETF) to a Digital Innovation Network (DIN), holding the Digital Transformation Exhibition, the Smart Village initiative and the Smart Island. I am very proud that we (the Communication and Informatics Ministry) have persevered together to achieve this moment," he elaborated.
The ministry invited delegates to attend the Digital Innovation Network (DIN) forum to be held on September 2-4 this year, under the Indonesian G20 Presidency