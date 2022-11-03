English  
The Sharm El-Sheikh Climate Implementation Summit will take place November 7-8. (Photo: medcom.id)
The Sharm El-Sheikh Climate Implementation Summit will take place November 7-8. (Photo: medcom.id)

Over 40,000 Participants Expected to Attend COP27 in Egypt

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 03 November 2022 11:03
Cairo: Egypt is ready to host the 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27) in Sharm El Sheikh from November 6 to 18.
 
With over 40,000 estimated attendees, the summit is expected to host one of the largest number of participants in the annual global climate conference.
 
"The Egyptian Presidency team has worked tirelessly to create an enabling environment that is conducive to successful negotiations," Ambassador Wael Aboulmagd, Special Representative to the COP27 President, said in a media release on Wednesday. 

"As the hosts of the COP, we are keen on bringing representative of nations and stakeholders from across the world and to provide the required momentum to address the required actions for urgent and at-scale implementation of climate commitments and pledges," he added.
 
The Sharm El-Sheikh Climate Implementation Summit will take place November 7-8, bringing all participating heads of state and government. Following the summit’s inauguration, several roundtables will be held to focus on six key topics: Just Transitions, Food Security, Innovative Finance for Climate and Development, Investing in the Future of Energy, Water Security, and Climate Change and The Sustainability of Vulnerable Communities.
 
On the sidelines of the global negotiations set to take place in Egypt during the conference, the COP27 Egyptian Presidency has also designated several key thematic days that will include panel pledging opportunities, discussions, roundtables, and side events. These thematic days are a part of efforts to advance climate action that can address existing implementation bottlenecks and gaps, and deepen engagement with youth, women, civil society, and indigenous people, among others, at the center of the discussions. Key focus areas include the promise of innovation and clean technologies as well as the centrality of water and agriculture to the climate crisis, biodiversity loss, energy transition, decarbonization efforts and finance. Three days will be dedicated to youth and future generations, gender and civil society, their contributions, the challenges they face, the solutions they offer, and how to mainstream their engagement in planning and implementation of climate policies.
 
Egypt’s Presidency of COP27 has launched several initiatives that will take place at the conference. These initiatives include COP27 Presidency Sustainable Urban Resilience for the next Generation (SURGe), Initiative on Climate Action and Nutrition (I-CAN), Action on Water, Adaptation and Resilience (AWARe), Food and Agriculture for Sustainable Transformation Initiative (Fast), Global Waste Initiative 50 by 2050, Africa Just & Affordable Energy Transition Initiative, Decent Life Initiative for a Climate Resilient Africa, Climate Responses for Sustaining Peace (CRSP), African Women’s Climate Adaptive Priorities (CAP), Friends of Greening National Investment Plans, Enhancing Nature-based Solutions for Climate Transformation (ENACT).

 
(WAH)

