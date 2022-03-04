English  
Countless have also been displaced inside the country. (Photo: medcom.id)
1 Million People Have Fled Ukraine: UN Refugee Chief

English refugees united nations ukraine
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 04 March 2022 12:05
Geneva: In just seven days, one million people have fled Ukraine, according to United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi.
 
"I have worked in refugee emergencies for almost 40 years, and rarely have I seen an exodus as rapid as this one," Grandi said in a statement on Tursday.
 
"Hour by hour, minute by minute, more people are fleeing the terrifying reality of violence," he added.

According to him, countless have also been displaced inside the country.
 
Unless there is an immediate end to the conflict, he added, millions more are likely to be forced to flee Ukraine.
 
"Inside Ukraine, our staff – and other humanitarians – are working where and when they can in frightening conditions. Our staff stay, even at great risk, because we know the needs in the country are huge," he stated.
 
Despite the extraordinary pace and challenges, he said, the response from governments and local communities in receiving this one million refugees has been remarkable. 
 
UNHCR staff have already moved in throughout the region and are scaling up our protection and assistance programmes for refugees, in support of host governments.
 
"International solidarity has been heartwarming. But nothing – nothing – can replace the need for the guns to be silenced; for dialogue and diplomacy to succeed. Peace is the only way to halt this tragedy," he concluded. 
 
(WAH)
