Ambassador Fientje Eyes Stronger Relations between Indonesia, New Zealand

?Wellington: Since arriving in New Zealand at the end of January 2022, the Indonesian Ambassador to New Zealand, Samoa, Tonga, Cook Islands and Niue, Fientje Maritje Suebu, has stepped up to further engage with various key figures in the New Zealand government.
Following the diplomatic established practice, Ambassador Fientje's diplomatic tour of duty began with a meeting with the Head of Protocol of New Zealand, Rod Harris, which was then followed by the formal handover of a letter of credence from President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) to the Governor-General of New Zealand, Dame Cindy Kiro, in February 2022.
Resounding the President's mandate to further strengthen bilateral relations between Indonesia and New Zealand, Ambassador Fientje has held several meetings with various important figures at the New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, especially those dealing with bilateral relations with Indonesia, including Ambassador Nicole Roberton, Divisional Manager for South and South East Asia and Ambassador Mark Sinclair, Deputy Secretary for Americas and Asia Group.
In addition, Ambassador Fientje has also met with the Speaker of the House of the New Zealand Parliament, Trevor Mallard, and Marja Lubeck, the first and only member of the New Zealand Parliament of Indonesian descent, representing the Labor Party which is currently in power.
"Various issues being discussed during the meetings include Indonesia's plan to host various important meetings, such as the 144th Assembly of the IPU and its Related Meetings last March, the 7th Session of the Global Platform for Disaster Risk Reduction in May and of course a series of meetings during Indonesia's chairmanship at the G20," the Indonesian Embassy in Wellington said in a media release on Monday.
"Ambassador Fientje also expressed her appreciation for New Zealand's support and assistance to Indonesia in addressing COVID-19 pandemic," the Indonesian Embassy stated.
In July 2021, the New Zealand Government has committed to providing support to Indonesia in the form of 100 units of Airvo 2 non-invasive (nasal high flow) ventilator made by Fisher & Paykel Healthcare with a value of NZD 800.000; Rapid test kits worth NZD 500.000 through WHO; and support to the Eijkman Institute for Molecular Biology regarding the increase in genome sequencing capacity of NZD 270.000.
Various meetings had to be postponed due to the constraints of the COVID-19 variant Omicron pandemic, which was reaching its peak in New Zealand throughout February to April 2022.
However, it did not dampen the enthusiasm of the two countries to be able to further strengthen coordination and synergy to further advance cooperation amidst various uncertainties in the international world today.