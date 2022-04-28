English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
President Joko Widodo (Photo:MI/Ramdani)
President Joko Widodo (Photo:MI/Ramdani)

Indonesia Ready to Provide Humanitarian Assistance for Ukrainians: Jokowi

English president joko widodo G20 ukraine
Marcheilla Ariesta • 28 April 2022 14:26
Jakarta: Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) had talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday.
 
"Yesterday I spoke to (President Volodymyr Zelenskyy) of Ukraine," the Indonesian President wrote on his official twitter page today.
 
"I reiterated Indonesia’s support to any efforts for peace negotiations to succeed and stand ready to provide humanitarian assistance," he added.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Meanwhile, Zelenskyy earlier revealed that the Indonesian Government invited him to the upcoming G20 Summit in Bali in November 2022.
 
Indonesia currently holds the Presidency of G20.
 
On April 26, Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi had a phone conversatian with her Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba and conveyed Indonesia’s readiness to provide humanitarian assistance for the people in Ukraine
 
"FM Kuleba and I both agreed on the importance of giving negotiations a chance to succeed. Indonesia will try its best to support efforts to find a peaceful solution through negotiations," Minister Retno stated after the phone call.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Jokowi Lays Emphasis on Boosting Food, Energy Productivity

Jokowi Lays Emphasis on Boosting Food, Energy Productivity

English
president joko widodo
Anti-Graft Body Detains Bogor Regent

Anti-Graft Body Detains Bogor Regent

English
corruption
DR Congo kicks Off Ebola Vaccination

DR Congo kicks Off Ebola Vaccination

English
africa
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Gardu GT Cikupa Diberlakukan Buka-Tutup Cegah Kepadatan Merak
Nasional

Gardu GT Cikupa Diberlakukan Buka-Tutup Cegah Kepadatan Merak

Jadwal Sepak Bola Dini Hari Nanti: MU vs Chelsea dan Semifinal Liga Europa
Olahraga

Jadwal Sepak Bola Dini Hari Nanti: MU vs Chelsea dan Semifinal Liga Europa

Pintu Bagasi Terbuka saat Terbang, Ini Penjelasan Garuda Indonesia
Ekonomi

Pintu Bagasi Terbuka saat Terbang, Ini Penjelasan Garuda Indonesia

Ini Bocoran Pertemuan Antara Luhut dengan Elon Musk
Otomotif

Ini Bocoran Pertemuan Antara Luhut dengan Elon Musk

Lulusan Dinilai Kredibel, IPB Siap Pekerjakan Penerima Beasiswa LPDP
Pendidikan

Lulusan Dinilai Kredibel, IPB Siap Pekerjakan Penerima Beasiswa LPDP

Jokowi Tegaskan Indonesia Siap Berikan Bantuan Kemanusiaan ke Ukraina
Internasional

Jokowi Tegaskan Indonesia Siap Berikan Bantuan Kemanusiaan ke Ukraina

Mutia Ayu Sempat Berniat Kembali ke Pelukan Pria Bule Setelah Glenn Fredly Meninggal
Hiburan

Mutia Ayu Sempat Berniat Kembali ke Pelukan Pria Bule Setelah Glenn Fredly Meninggal

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

Hati-hati di Rest Area Pas Mudik, Ini Cara Lacak HP yang Hilang
Teknologi

Hati-hati di Rest Area Pas Mudik, Ini Cara Lacak HP yang Hilang

Mau Renovasi Dapur? Jangan Lupa 6 Persiapan Ini
Properti

Mau Renovasi Dapur? Jangan Lupa 6 Persiapan Ini

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!