Indonesia Ready to Provide Humanitarian Assistance for Ukrainians: Jokowi

Jakarta: Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) had talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday.
"Yesterday I spoke to (President Volodymyr Zelenskyy) of Ukraine," the Indonesian President wrote on his official twitter page today.
"I reiterated Indonesia’s support to any efforts for peace negotiations to succeed and stand ready to provide humanitarian assistance," he added.
Meanwhile, Zelenskyy earlier revealed that the Indonesian Government invited him to the upcoming G20 Summit in Bali in November 2022.
Indonesia currently holds the Presidency of G20.
On April 26, Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi had a phone conversatian with her Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba and conveyed Indonesia’s readiness to provide humanitarian assistance for the people in Ukraine
"FM Kuleba and I both agreed on the importance of giving negotiations a chance to succeed. Indonesia will try its best to support efforts to find a peaceful solution through negotiations," Minister Retno stated after the phone call.