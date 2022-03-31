English  
Close to 4 million people -- mainly women and children – have fled the conflict. (Photo: medcom.id)
WFP Providing Food Assistance to 1 Million People in Ukraine

English food WFP ukraine
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 31 March 2022 13:10
Lviv: One month into the conflict in Ukraine, the World Food Programme (WFP) of the United Nations (UN) is providing emergency food assistance to one million people in the country and has built systems able to deliver food at scale to communities in need. 
 
Trucks, trains and mini vans are delivering food supplies to the most vulnerable people across the country and more convoys are expected in coming days.
 
Following a massive scale-up of operations, WFP has provided 330,000 loaves of freshly baked bread to families in the city of Kharkiv, cash assistance to displaced people in Lviv and ready-to-eat food in various parts of the country.
 
WFP emergency food supplies have also made it to the conflict areas of Sumy and Kharkiv through two interagency humanitarian convoys. 

These achievements come despite a volatile security situation, difficulties finding partners on the ground and the challenges of serving a population on the move.
 
"Just one month ago, we had no presence on the ground, no staff, no network of suppliers or partners. To build an operation from the ground up and get food to one million people seemed a monumental challenge," said Jakob Kern, WFP’s emergency coordinator for Ukraine, in a media release on Monday. 
 
"Now that the structures are in place, we need the funding to keep delivering assistance, and to help 3 million people in need," he added.
 
Over 6.5 million people are displaced inside Ukraine and the pre-conflict supply chain systems for feeding the country’s population have broken down. According to the preliminary findings of a remote assessment by WFP, food is among the top three concerns for people inside Ukraine, along with safety and fuel for transportation.
 
WFP estimates that 45 percent of the population are worried about finding enough to eat. 
 
In a country which used to grow food for 400 million people around the world, one person in five now reports having to reduce the size and number of their meals while adults skip meals so their children can eat. 
 
Close to 4 million people -- mainly women and children – have fled the conflict and become refugees in neighbouring countries.
 
(WAH)
ADB, HSBC Cooperate to Support Microfinance in India

Reforms Improved Business Development in Laos: Report

New Zealand to Donate More COVID-19 Vaccines to Fiji

