English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Several Indonesian pharmaceutical companies expressed interest in entering PNG's market. (Photo: medcom.id)
Several Indonesian pharmaceutical companies expressed interest in entering PNG's market. (Photo: medcom.id)

Indonesia Ready to Support PNG in Building Health Resilience: President Jokowi

English health president joko widodo papua new guinea
Antara • 31 March 2022 17:15
Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) echoed Indonesia's readiness in supporting the Government of Papua New Guinea (PNG) in developing national health resilience.
 
"Regarding health cooperation, I have conveyed that Indonesia is ready to support the efforts of Papua New Guinea to strengthen national resilience in the health field, through partnership between the two countries' drug and food authorities," President Jokowi stated during a joint press conference with visiting PNG Prime Minister Jams Marape at the Bogor Palace here on Thursday.
 
Moreover, several Indonesian pharmaceutical companies expressed interest in entering PNG's market, Jokowi remarked.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Indonesia's medicine exports to PNG are expected to further boost the bilateral trade value between PNG and Indonesia that had increased 87 percent in 2021, from the value in the previous year, according to the president.
 
The bilateral trade balance between the two countries last year surpassed the trade value prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, he added.
 
Prime Minister Marape lauded the Indonesian Government for its active role by always being present to assist PNG during crisis situations, including the COVID-19 pandemic.
 
"Hence, we feel it is necessary to invite the Indonesian Government to visit Port Moresby next year to hold the annual meeting routinely," he stated.
 
Marape and his wife, Rachaiel Marape, as well PNG's delegation arrived in Indonesia on Wednesday and were scheduled to return to Port Moresby on Thursday evening.
 
At the meeting with Marape, Jokowi was accompanied by Coordinator Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs Mahfud MD, Minister of State Secretary Pratikno, State-Owned Minister Erick Thohir, Trade Minister Muhammad Lutfi, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Mahendra Sieregar, and Indonesian Ambassador to PNG and Solomon Islands Andriana Supandy, among others. 
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
China Supports Indonesia's Stance in G20 amid Russia-Ukraine Crisis

China Supports Indonesia's Stance in G20 amid Russia-Ukraine Crisis

English
china
President Jokowi Receives PNG Prime Minister at Bogor Palace

President Jokowi Receives PNG Prime Minister at Bogor Palace

English
papua new guinea
Indonesia Records 3,332 New COVID-19 Cases

Indonesia Records 3,332 New COVID-19 Cases

English
covid-19
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Cuaca DKI Jakarta Hari Ini Diprakirakan Cerah hingga Hujan Ringan
Nasional

Cuaca DKI Jakarta Hari Ini Diprakirakan Cerah hingga Hujan Ringan

Pertamina Tetap Jual Rugi Pertamax
Ekonomi

Pertamina Tetap Jual Rugi Pertamax

Tanding Tinju, Azka Corbuzier Menang TKO Lawan Vicky Prasetyo
Hiburan

Tanding Tinju, Azka Corbuzier Menang TKO Lawan Vicky Prasetyo

Airlangga Test Drive Toyota Kijang Innova BEV, Ini Tanggapannya
Otomotif

Airlangga Test Drive Toyota Kijang Innova BEV, Ini Tanggapannya

Indonesia Minta Taliban Tinjau Kembali Larangan Sekolah untuk Perempuan
Internasional

Indonesia Minta Taliban Tinjau Kembali Larangan Sekolah untuk Perempuan

Besok, Kemendikbudristek Bakal Luncurkan 'Rapor Pendidikan Indonesia'
Pendidikan

Besok, Kemendikbudristek Bakal Luncurkan 'Rapor Pendidikan Indonesia'

AS dan Meksiko Lolos ke Piala Dunia Qatar
Olahraga

AS dan Meksiko Lolos ke Piala Dunia Qatar

Hacker Curi Rp8,9 Triliun dari Game NFT
Teknologi

Hacker Curi Rp8,9 Triliun dari Game NFT

Arti Warna Hijau dalam Ilmu Feng Shui
Properti

Arti Warna Hijau dalam Ilmu Feng Shui

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!