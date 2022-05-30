English  
Colombia is one of Indonesia's important partners in the Latin American Region. (Photo: KBRI Bogota)
Indonesia, Colombia Committed to Enhancing Cooperation

English latin america INALAC palm oil BPOM
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 30 May 2022 14:20
Bogota: Indonesia and Colombia are committed to enhancing cooperation in various fields, including politics, economy and education. 
 
This was agreed at the 2nd Political Consultation Forum between the Government of Indonesia and the Government of Colombia which took place in Bogota, Colombia  last week.
 
During the meeting, both countries also agreed to further strengthen cooperation on sustainable palm oil.

"Currently, Indonesia and Colombia are palm oil producing countries and are both facing this issue," the Indonesian Embassy in Bogota said in a press release on Monday.
 
Furthermpre, the two Heads of Delegations exchanged a Memorandum of Understanding on Drug Control between Indonesia's BPOM and Colombia's INVIMA Colombia.
 
Colombia is one of Indonesia's important partners in the Latin American Region.
 
Relations between Indonesia and Colombia entered a new phase with the launch of Indonesia's cooperation program with Latin American and Caribbean countries, INA-LAC, in 2019. 
 
During the meeting, the Indonesian Delegation was led by the Director General for the Americas and Europe Region at the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Ngurah Swajaya.
 
(WAH)
