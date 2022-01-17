English  
Humanitarians are doing all they can to support the Government’s response.
UN, Partners Call for Urgent Aid for Typhoon-Affected Regions in Philipppines

English united nations philippines food
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 17 January 2022 13:53
Manila: One month after Typhoon Rai (Odette) pummeled 11 regions across the Philippines, hundreds of thousands of people still urgently need food and clean water, shelter and protection support.
 
The world’s second deadliest disaster of 2021, Typhoon Rai brought devastation on a scale comparable to that of Typhoon Haiyan (local name Yolanda) in 2013. 
 
Eight million people have been affected across 11 regions, almost 1.4 million houses have been damaged, and 198,652 people remain displaced – 156,551 of them still in evacuation centres as their homes are too damaged to return to.

A crisis within a crisis, the typhoon hit just as the Philippines experienced a surge in COVID-19 cases, causing threats to public health and safety and creating multiple operational challenges for the humanitarian response, with staff falling sick, mobility restricted, and transport of supplies disrupted.
 
"Humanitarians are doing all they can to support the Government’s response by scaling up and getting help to people in need while navigating the COVID-19 surge and other obstacles. Challenges lie ahead but we are making progress," said Manja Vidic, Head of OCHA Philippines, in a press release on Sunday.
 
The Humanitarian Country Team, composed of the United Nations (UN), INGOs, local NGOs, and the private sector, are addressing life-saving and time-critical recovery needs of people affected, in support of the Government, building on relationships strengthened over years of collaboration and localization efforts. 
 
On 24 December, the Humanitarian Coordinator launched a Humanitarian Needs and Priorities Plan, calling for US$107.2 million to support 530,000 of the most vulnerable people.

 
(WAH)
