India will become the President of the G20 in 2023, after Indonesia. (Photo: Indonesia MoFA)
India Reiterates Support for Indonesia's G20 Presidency

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 07 July 2022 13:54
Jakarta: Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi held a bilateral meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of India, Dr. S. Jaishankar, in Bali today, July 7, 2022.
 
The Indian foreign minister is in Indonesia to attend the G20 Foreign Ministers Meeting.
 
?On this occasion, Foreign Minister Jaishankar reiterated India's support for the President of the G20 Indonesia. 

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


The Indian Foreign Minister also expressed his appreciation for Indonesia's leadership who was able to bring all the G20 Foreign Ministers to this meeting in the midst of the world situation which is currently facing many challenges.
 
"Both Foreign Ministers view the importance of strengthening the voices of developing countries," the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a press release on Thursday, July 7, 2022.
 
"It is time for the voices of developing countries to be heard on various international issues," it stated.
 
They also agreed to voice the importance of ending the war and the importance of reintegrating exports of agricultural products from Ukraine and wheat and fertilizers from Russia in global supply chains.
 
For information, India will become the President of the G20 in 2023, after Indonesia.
 
(WAH)
