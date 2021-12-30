English  
The vital aid will scale-up testing.
UK Announces Aid to Help Vulnerable Countries Tackle Omicron

English africa vaccine Omicron
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 30 December 2021 16:36
London: British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has pledged up to £105 million of UK emergency aid to help vulnerable countries tackle the Omicron Covid-19 variant, with a particular focus on Africa.
 
The vital aid will scale-up testing - especially in parts of Africa where testing rates for Covid-19 remain lowest - allowing health systems to track and respond to the spread of the virus more effectively. 
 
It will also improve access to oxygen supplies for ventilators - a surge in demand for oxygen is a significant risk for some countries.

The UK government has also confirmed today that over 30 million vaccines have been delivered so far as part of the UK’s pledge to donate 100 million doses to the world, benefitting more than 30 countries.
 
"The UK is providing vital assistance to help tackle the spread of new variants around the world. This is key to securing our freedom and ending this pandemic once and for all," Truss said in a press release on Thursday.
 
"I am proud that we have also delivered over 30 million vaccines to benefit our friends around the world this year. The UK is helping other countries most in need. No one is safe until everyone is safe," she added.
 
Doses donated by the UK have reached four continents and provided vital protection from Covid-19 in countries including Angola, Cambodia, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Ethiopia, Ghana, Indonesia, Malawi, Nepal, and Rwanda.
 
Of the more than 30 million doses now donated, 24.6 million have been received by COVAX for delivery to countries and 5.5 million have been shared directly with countries in need including Kenya, Jamaica, and Indonesia.
 
Millions more vaccines will be sent to other countries in 2022, including 20 million Oxford-AstraZeneca doses and 20 million Janssen doses.
 
Today’s announcement builds on the £1.3 billion in UK aid committed to the international health response early on in the pandemic, supporting vaccines, health systems and economic recovery in developing countries.
 
(WAH)
