President Jokowi to Continue His Visit to Ukraine via Poland: Foreign Minister

Jakarta: Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) will continue his state visit to Ukraine via Poland after attending a series of meetings at the G7 Summit in Elmau, Germany, Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi stated.
"Furthermore, the president will continue his trip to Ukraine via Poland. In the last few days, I have also conducted intensive communication with several parties regarding the president's visit to Ukraine and Russia," Minister Marsudi noted in Munich, Germany, Tuesday.
According to Marsudi, intensive communication had also been conducted with the President of the International Red Cross, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UN-OCHA), the Turkish foreign minister, and Secretary-General of the United Nations António Guterres.
President Jokowi was scheduled to visit Ukraine and Russia after attending the G7 Summit in Germany on June 26-28, 2022, Marsudi stated.
In Ukraine and Russia, the president was scheduled to meet the leaders of their respective countries -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow -- with the estimated meeting period on June 29-30, 2022.
Before leaving to commence his foreign tour on June 26, 2022, the president during a press conference at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport, Tangerang, Banten, conveyed that his mission to Ukraine and Russia was to conduct a dialogue in stopping war and building peace.
"After visiting Germany, I would visit Ukraine and will meet with President Zelenskyy to start a conversation regarding peace," Jokowi stated.
The meeting with President Zelenskyy was aimed at encouraging the establishment of peace between Ukraine and Russia in an effort to rebuild the food commodity supply that had been disrupted due to the conflict.
Jokowi will also conduct a similar mission during his meeting with Putin, both to open the possibility for a peace dialogue, push a ceasefire as soon as possible, and to end the war.
After Russia, the president will visit the United Arab Emirates to resume discussions on economic cooperation and investment.