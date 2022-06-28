WFP Rushes Food Emergency Assistance to Quake-Hit Regions in Afghanistan

Kabul: The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) has delivered emergency food assistance to 18,200 people affected by the devastating earthquake that struck Paktika and Khost in Afghanistan on June 22.
WFP has provided High Energy Biscuits and rations of wheat flour, salt, vegetable oil and pulses.
Distributions across both provinces are ongoing, while needs assessment teams are gathering information in earthquake-hit areas to uncover the full extent of the damage and determine priority humanitarian needs.
"This is an emergency on top of an emergency. 19 million people are already facing acute hunger across the country, a severe drought and crippling economic crisis is pushing people to the brink," said Gordon Craig, Deputy Country Representative for WFP Afghanistan, in a press release on Monday.
"And now thousands have lost their homes after the powerful earthquake and desperately need food assistance and shelter. We are appealing to the international community not to forget the people of Afghanistan," Gordon added.
The 5.9 magnitude quake killed around 800 people, injured 1,500 others, and destroyed hundreds of homes.