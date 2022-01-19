English  
The Indonesia-Cambodia Tourism MoU covers several areas of cooperation. (Photo: KBRI Phnom Penh)
Indonesia, Cambodia Sign MoU on Tourism Cooperation

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 19 January 2022 12:53
Sihanoukville: A milestone in economic cooperation between Indonesia and Cambodia was held in early 2022 through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Tourism Cooperation. 
 
The MoU was signed circularly in Jakarta and Sihanoukville by Indonesia's Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy, Sandiaga Salahuddin Uno and Cambodia's Minister of Tourism, Dr. Thong Khon. 
 
The MoU signing ceremony was held on the sidelines of the ASEAN Tourism Forum (ATF) which was held in Sihanoukville, Cambodia, on Tuesday.

In his remarks, the Cambodian Minister of Tourism was pleased with the signing of this MoU, which marks a new chapter of tourism cooperation between the two countries, in the midst of ASEAN's efforts to revive the regional economy which was weakened by the pandemic. 
 
Meanwhile, the Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy stated that the MoU is a symbol of the spirit of the two countries to continue to be committed to accelerating the recovery of the tourism industry of the two countries for the welfare of the people as well as part of efforts to recover the national economy.
 
The Indonesia-Cambodia Tourism MoU covers several areas of cooperation, namely tourism promotion and marketing cooperation, tourism destination management, private sector cooperation, capacity building, meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE) and events, and connectivity. 
 
This MoU is a renewal of the Memorandum of Understanding between Indonesia and Cambodia on Tourism Cooperation which was signed in Jakarta on March 16, 1999.
 
"The Indonesian Embassy in Phnom Penh has and is currently undertaking several collaborative initiatives in the tourism sector," the Indonesian Embassy said in a press release on Wednesday. 
 
Within the framework of capacity building, the Indonesian Embassy provides Indonesian language training for the Cambodian Ministry of Tourism's staffs and tour guides and will provide basic training on halal tourism. 
 
Meanwhile, in the context of tourism promotion, in November 2021, the Indonesian Embassy has held a Virtual Familiarization Trip with the theme "Exploring the Land of Sunda" to promote tourist destinations in West Java, which was enthusiastically welcomed by Cambodians.
 
(WAH)
