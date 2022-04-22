English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
UN Women and WFP are committed to promoting and advancing the agenda on gender equalit. (Photo: medcom.id)
UN Women and WFP are committed to promoting and advancing the agenda on gender equalit. (Photo: medcom.id)

UN Agencies Join Forces to Promote Women Empowerment in Iraq

English united nations women food
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 22 April 2022 10:08
Baghdad: The United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women (UN Women) and the World Food Programme (WFP) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) and reaffirm their commitment to strengthening collaboration and joint initiatives on gender equality and women empowerment in Iraq.
 
In collaboration with the Government of Iraq, UN Women and WFP’s joint work will leverage gender-transformative programme opportunities and will focus on women’s leadership, economic empowerment, social protection, resilience and livelihoods with regards to the impact of climate change, ending violence against women and girls, Women Peace and Security (WPS), gender and humanitarian development peace actions, food security and nutrition, and school-based programming.
 
"We thank WFP for this collaboration and hope that this agreement will cement the important work of UN Women and WFP in ensuring that the needs of women, men, girls and boys are met," said Dina Zorba, UN Women Representative to Iraq and Yemen, in a press release on Thursday.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"By incorporating a gender-inclusive lens in the implementation of projects, this will contribute to achieving the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG5) on Gender Equality," she added.
 
The agreement also sets out terms by which equality and empowerment will be championed in strategic projects, including school-based programming addressing the complexity of requirements around girls’ education in Iraq and food security. Digital innovation for development will also be a parallel priority.
 
UN Women and WFP are committed to promoting and advancing the agenda on gender equality and women empowerment by strengthening collaboration and coordination on joint activities, projects and programming.
 
"We value this partnership and will exchange technical expertise plus develop research with UN Women, to expand our support for the Government of Iraq to incorporate a gender perspective to address the needs of women and girls," said Ally Raza Qureshi, WFP Iraq Representative. 
 
"We will respond to climate change and work to have an impact on gender mainstreaming at the national level through joint programmes, initiatives, advocacy and coordination, the WFP official added.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Increase Education, Research Budget for Improved Competitiveness: VP Ma'ruf

Increase Education, Research Budget for Improved Competitiveness: VP Ma'ruf

English
vice president maruf amin
Govt Ensures National Roads, Bridges Ready to Serve Eid Travellers

Govt Ensures National Roads, Bridges Ready to Serve Eid Travellers

English
eid al-fitr
USAID Committed to Supporting Sustainable Cocoa Industry in Indonesia

USAID Committed to Supporting Sustainable Cocoa Industry in Indonesia

English
united states
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Berulah Lagi, KKB Bakar Gedung di Kabupaten Puncak
Nasional

Berulah Lagi, KKB Bakar Gedung di Kabupaten Puncak

Leclerc Pimpin Tim Ferrari Tercepat di FP1 GP Emilia Romagna
Olahraga

Leclerc Pimpin Tim Ferrari Tercepat di FP1 GP Emilia Romagna

AS Keluarkan Peringatan Bahaya Bepergian di Yerusalem
Internasional

AS Keluarkan Peringatan Bahaya Bepergian di Yerusalem

Jadwal Libur Sekolah Bisa Dimajukan, Kemendikbudristek: Itu Kewenangan Pemda
Pendidikan

Jadwal Libur Sekolah Bisa Dimajukan, Kemendikbudristek: Itu Kewenangan Pemda

Panja Komisi VI Sepakat Selamatkan Garuda Indonesia
Ekonomi

Panja Komisi VI Sepakat Selamatkan Garuda Indonesia

Pacari Pria Berondong, Wulan Guritno: Seperti Nabi Muhammad dan Khadijah
Hiburan

Pacari Pria Berondong, Wulan Guritno: Seperti Nabi Muhammad dan Khadijah

Di Masa Depan, Sopir Bakal Dilatih Mobil
Otomotif

Di Masa Depan, Sopir Bakal Dilatih Mobil

Waspada, Ada Trojan Menyamar Sebagai Karyawan Bank
Teknologi

Waspada, Ada Trojan Menyamar Sebagai Karyawan Bank

Mau Renovasi Dapur? Jangan Lupa 6 Persiapan Ini
Properti

Mau Renovasi Dapur? Jangan Lupa 6 Persiapan Ini

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!