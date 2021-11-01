English  
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo:Setpres)
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo:Setpres)

Indonesia Takes over G20 Presidency from Italy

English global economy president joko widodo g20 presidency
Marcheilla Ariesta • 01 November 2021 11:59
Jakarta: Indonesia officially took over the G20 presidency from Italy at the closing of the G20 Summit in Rome on Sunday.
 
Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi symbolically handed a hammer to President Jokowi who then knocked on the hammer. 
 
In his intervention, President Jokowi appreciated Italy for successfully holding the G20 presidency in 2021.

"I congratulate Italy for successfully carrying out the G20 presidency in 2021. Indonesia is honored to continue the G20 presidency in 2022," said President Jokowi, as quoted from the Presidential Secretariat's website.
 
According to President Jokowi, Indonesia's G20 presidency will encourage joint efforts to rebuild the global economy. 
 
Those efforts, he said, must be carried out in extraordinary ways, especially through a stronger world collaboration, and relentless innovation. 
 
(WAH)
