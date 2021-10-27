English  
This program will help strengthen the higher education sector.
World Bank, Nepal Cooperate to Improve Higher Education Sector

English Nepal covid-19 pandemic education
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 27 October 2021 12:58
Kathmandu: The Nurturing Excellence in Higher Education Program (NEHEP) was jointly launched on Tuesday by the University Grants Commission, Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, and the World Bank. 
 
The five-year program aims to improve the quality and labor market relevance of Nepal’s higher education, scale up collaborative research and online learning, and expand access to academic institutions for underprivileged and vulnerable students from disadvantages areas.
 
"Investing in human capital from early childhood to higher education is key to helping young people in Nepal realize their development potential," stated Ram Prasad Thapaliya, Education Secretary of Nepal, in a press release on Tuesday. 

"This program will help strengthen the higher education sector in collaboration with industries and ensure students across Nepal including those from disadvantaged groups have access to quality higher education," the official added.
 
The Nurturing Excellence in Higher Education Program builds on the success of earlier higher education projects in Nepal to align its higher education sector with labor market needs, boost collaborative research and entrepreneurship, improve governance, and enhance access to quality higher education in general and especially for disadvantaged students. 
 
The COVID-19 pandemic has created strong incentives to expand online platforms and blended learning, which the program will help scale up across all universities in Nepal.
 
The program will also expand targeted scholarships to disadvantaged students to pursue labor market-driven academic programs and support equity grants to higher education institutions in needy and disaster-affected areas in Nepal.
 
"By improving access of students, especially those from disadvantaged communities, to quality higher education and skills that are in demand in the labor market, this program will support Nepal’s COVID-19 recovery," said Faris Hadad-Zervos, World Bank Country Director for Maldives, Nepal, and Sri Lanka. 
 
"This is critical as the country forges efforts towards green, resilient, and inclusive development, which the World Bank is committed to support," he stated.
 
(WAH)
