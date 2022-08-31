Indonesian Embassy in Khartoum Holds Business Gathering to Promote Indonesian Tourism

In his remarks, Indonesian Ambassador to Sudan Sunarko said that the Indonesian government has now re-opened wide international tourist visits after the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ambassador Sunarko also explained that Indonesia as a Global Tourism Destination is introducing world-class tourist destinations other than Bali, namely The 10 New Bali spread across various Indonesian islands.
"More specifically, Indonesia has prepared five super priority tourist destinations, namely: Lake Toba, Borobudur, Labuan Bajo, Mandalika and Likupang," the Indonesian Embassy in Khartoum said in a press release on Wednesday.
Furthermore, Ambassador Sunarko said that Indonesia had 3 main strategies when going through the Covid-19 pandemic, namely Innovation, Adaptation, and Collaboration.
"The three strategies also bring Indonesia to the 8th position of best tourism in the Asia Pacific in 2021," the KIndonesian Embassy stated.
At the end of his remarks, Ambassador Sunarko invited all participants to participate in the international tourism exhibition, Bali and Beyond Travel Fair which will be held on 21-23 June 2023.
Ambassador Sunarko encouraged Sudanese travel agents and tour operators to promote Indonesia's 5 super priority destinations to the local community considering that Bali is still a favorite destination for the Sudanese people.
The tourism business players and the GM of the Sudanese travel agency are very enthusiastic and interested in participating in the Bali and Beyond Travel Fair which will be held in Bali and asked the Indonesian Embassy in Khartoum to be able to connect them with trusted travel agencies in Indonesia.
The business gathering is expected to strengthen the collaboration between the Indonesian Embassy in Khartoum and Sudanese travel agencies and increase the number of Sudanese tourists to Indonesia.