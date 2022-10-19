English  
The funding will support global efforts to overcome the final hurdles to polio eradication. (Photo: medcom.id)
World Leaders Commit $2.6 Billion to End Polio

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 19 October 2022 15:01
Geneva: Global leaders have confirmed US$ 2.6 billion in funding toward the Global Polio Eradication Initiative’s (GPEI) 2022-2026 Strategy to end polio at a pledging moment co-hosted by Germany’s Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) at the World Health Summit in Berlin.
 
The funding will support global efforts to overcome the final hurdles to polio eradication, vaccinate 370 million children annually over the next five years and continue disease surveillance across 50 countries. 
 
"No place is safe until polio has been eradicated everywhere. As long as the virus still exists somewhere in the world, it can spread – including in our own country. We now have a realistic chance to eradicate polio completely, and we want to jointly seize that chance," said Svenja Schulze, Germany's Federal Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development, in a media release on Tuesday. 

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"Germany will remain a strong and committed partner in the global fight against polio. This year, it is providing EUR 35 million for this cause. And next year we plan to further strengthen our efforts and support GPEI with EUR 37 million – pending parliamentary approval. By supporting the GPEI, we are also strengthening national health systems. That leads to healthier societies, far beyond the polio response," Schulze added.
 
Wild poliovirus is endemic in just two countries – Pakistan and Afghanistan. 
 
However, after just six cases were recorded in 2021, 29 cases have been recorded so far this year, including a small number of new detections in southeast Africa linked to a strain originating in Pakistan. 
 
Additionally, outbreaks of cVDPV, variants of the poliovirus that can emerge in places where not enough people have been immunized, continue to spread across parts of Africa, Asia and Europe, with new outbreaks detected in the United States, Israel and the United Kingdom in recent months. 
 
"The new detections of polio this year in previously polio-free countries are a stark reminder that if we do not deliver our goal of ending polio everywhere, it may resurge globally," said Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General. 
 
"We are grateful for donors’ new and continued support for eradication, but there is further work to do to fully fund the 2022-2026 Strategy. We must remember the significant challenges we have overcome to get this far against polio, stay the course and finish the job once and for all," Dr Tedros added.
 
(WAH)

Peringatan!