English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Modern slavery occurs in almost every country in the world, and cuts across ethnic, cultural and religious lines. (Photo: medcom.id)
Modern slavery occurs in almost every country in the world, and cuts across ethnic, cultural and religious lines. (Photo: medcom.id)

50 Million People Worldwide Living in Modern Slavery: Report

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 12 September 2022 17:00
Geneva: 50 million people were living in modern slavery in 2021, according to the latest Global Estimates of Modern Slavery  issued by the International Labour Organization (ILO) and the International Organisation for Migration.
 
Of these people, 28 million were in forced labour and 22 million were trapped in forced marriage.
 
The number of people in modern slavery has risen significantly in the last five years. 10 million more people were in modern slavery in 2021 compared to 2016 global estimates. Women and children remain disproportionately vulnerable.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Modern slavery occurs in almost every country in the world, and cuts across ethnic, cultural and religious lines. More than half (52 percent) of all forced labour and a quarter of all forced marriages can be found in upper-middle income or high-income countries.
 
"It is shocking that the situation of modern slavery is not improving. Nothing can justify the persistence of this fundamental abuse of human rights," said ILO Director-General, Guy Ryder, in a press release on Monday.
 
"We know what needs to be done, and we know it can be done. Effective national policies and regulation are fundamental. But governments cannot do this alone. International standards provide a sound basis, and an all-hands-on-deck approach is needed. Trade unions, employers' organizations, civil society and ordinary people all have critical roles to play," Ryder said.

Forced labour

Most cases of forced labour (86 per cent) are found in the private sector. Forced labour in sectors other than commercial sexual exploitation accounts for 63 per cent of all forced labour, while forced commercial sexual exploitation represents 23 per cent of all forced labour. Almost four out of five of those in forced commercial sexual exploitation are women or girls.
 
State-imposed forced labour accounts for 14 per cent of people in forced labour.
 
Almost one in eight of all those in forced labour are children (3.3 million). More than half of these are in commercial sexual exploitation.

Forced marriage

An estimated 22 million people were living in forced marriage on any given day in 2021. This indicates an increase of 6.6 million since the 2016 global estimates.
 
The true incidence of forced marriage, particularly involving children aged 16 and younger, is likely far greater than current estimates can capture; these are based on a narrow definition and do not include all child marriages. Child marriages are considered to be forced because a child cannot legally give consent to marry.
 
Forced marriage is closely linked to long-established patriarchal attitudes and practices and is highly context specific. The overwhelming majority of forced marriages (more than 85 per cent) was driven by family pressure. Although two-thirds (65 per cent) of forced marriages are found in Asia and the Pacific, when regional population size is considered, the prevalence is highest in the Arab States, with 4.8 people out of every 1,000 in the region in forced marriage.
 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
Without assistance, the food security situation is expected to deteriorate further. (Photo: medcom.id)

Food Crisis in Sri Lanka Likely to Worsen: UN Agencies

South-South Cooperation Critical for Developing Countries to Tackle Challenges: UN Chief

Jangan Asal Pilih Produk Asuransi

BACA JUGA
Food Crisis in Sri Lanka Likely to Worsen: UN Agencies

Food Crisis in Sri Lanka Likely to Worsen: UN Agencies

English
sri lanka
French Air Force Aircraft Visit Indonesia

French Air Force Aircraft Visit Indonesia

English
europe
Borobudur Residents Partake in G20 Cultural Parade

Borobudur Residents Partake in G20 Cultural Parade

English
central java
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Alasan Indonesia Beli Pesawat Jet Tempur Rafale dari Prancis
Internasional

Alasan Indonesia Beli Pesawat Jet Tempur Rafale dari Prancis

Carlos Alcaraz, Petenis Termuda Jadi Peringkat Satu Dunia
Olahraga

Carlos Alcaraz, Petenis Termuda Jadi Peringkat Satu Dunia

Bappenas: Ekonomi RI Harus Tumbuh 7% agar Jadi Negara Maju
Ekonomi

Bappenas: Ekonomi RI Harus Tumbuh 7% agar Jadi Negara Maju

Dee Lestari Bagikan Momen Keajaiban saat Proses Kremasi Reza Gunawan
Hiburan

Dee Lestari Bagikan Momen Keajaiban saat Proses Kremasi Reza Gunawan

5 Rekomendasi Komnas HAM ke Jokowi Soal Kasus Brigadir J
Nasional

5 Rekomendasi Komnas HAM ke Jokowi Soal Kasus Brigadir J

Polisi Surabaya Bisa Menilang Pelanggar Lalu Lintas Bermodal HP
Otomotif

Polisi Surabaya Bisa Menilang Pelanggar Lalu Lintas Bermodal HP

Google Doodle Hari Ini Ada Mangkuk Ayam Jago, Katanya Bukan dari Indonesia?
Teknologi

Google Doodle Hari Ini Ada Mangkuk Ayam Jago, Katanya Bukan dari Indonesia?

Mengenal Lebih Dekat Sudibyo, 'Sang Legenda' Dirigen Paduan Suara UI
Pendidikan

Mengenal Lebih Dekat Sudibyo, 'Sang Legenda' Dirigen Paduan Suara UI

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh
Properti

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!