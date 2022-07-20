Indonesian Ambassador Hands Over Credential to Niue Leader

Jakarta: Ambassador Fientje Maritje Suebu on Tuesday handed over the Credential to the Premier of Niue, Dalton Tagelagi.
The credential ceremony was held at the premises of Niue High Commission in the occasion of Premier Dalton Tagelagi’s visit to New Zealand.
The ceremony was witnessed by High Commissioner of Niue in Wellington and high-level officials from Niue as well as the Indonesian Embassy in Wellington.
"I have the conviction that 2022 will mark the fresh start of strong and prosperous bonds between the two countries, although our diplomatic relation is relatively young as we started it in 2019, which, unfortunately followed by the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic hindering us from making deeper connection and cooperation,” said the Indonesian Ambassador in a press release on Tuesday.
The diplomatic relations between Indonesia and Niue were only established on 12 July 2019, with the signing of a joint communique on the sidelines of the 2019 Pacific Exposition in New Zealand.
The Joint Comminique was signed by Foreign Minister of Indonesia, Retno Marsudi and the former Premier of Niue, the late Toke Talagi.
With this historic moment, Ambassador Fientje is officially the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Indonesia to Niue, residing in Wellington.
She is also accredited to Samoa, Kingdom of Tonga and the Cook Islands.
Ambassador Fientje conveyed the mandate by President Joko Widodo to continue strengthen cooperation and friendship between the two countries in several sectors, including trade, tourism, socio-cultural sectors, mutual support and regional cooperation as well as international fora, including in the Pacific Island Forum (PIF); as well as the readiness of the Indonesian government to provide technical development assistance related to the environmental protections and climate change mitigation efforts as deemed fit to Niue.
In addition, Ambassador Fientje emphasized the importance of continuing to cooperate with Niue while supporting the territorial integrity and sovereignty of both countries, particularly in cordial relationship in supporting each other’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, economy, Covid-19 pandemic, as well as cooperation in the socio-cultural sectors considering that Indonesia and Niue are the largest home for Melanesian and Polynesian societies.
On the same occasion, the premier of Niue was highlighting some challenges faced by Niue, particularly regarding the impacts of climate change and COVID-19 pandemic.
He further discussed the possible venues to strengthen the cooperation and collaboration with Indonesia, including through partnership and technical assistance.
Niue is a self-governing country that has a parliamentary democratic system of government and free association status with New Zealand since 19 October 1974.
Niue is governed by Dalton Tagelagi as Premier and concurrently Niue Foreign Minister.
At the end of the meeting, Ambassador Fientje expressed hope that the submission of the Credential would be a new beginning for closer, stronger and more prosperous relations between Indonesia and Niue.