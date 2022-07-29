Indonesian Weekend 2022 Held in Sarajevo

Jakarta: Indonesian Weekend 2022 or Indonezijski Vikend 2022 will be held for two days starting Friday, July 29, 2022 in the courtyard of BBI Centar, Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina.
The festival, held for the first time in the city of Sarajevo, will proomote Indonesian culture and products to the residents of Sarajevo.
Visitors will also have the opportunity to take part in various traditional Indonesian games
They will also be entertained with various artistic performances from various regions in Indonesia, ranging from angklung music from West Java, Sekar Jagad dance from Bali, Indang dance from West Sumatra, and Poco-Poco dance from North Sulawesi.
The Indonesian Weekend 2022 activity is also a place to showcase Indonesia's quality export products to the people of Bosnia and Herzegovina, especially entrepreneurs and business people in the city of Sarajevo.
"This is one of the steps taken by the Indonesian Embassy in Sarajevo to encourage bilateral trade and tourism cooperation between Indonesia - Bosnia and Herzegovina, thus contributing to efforts to improve economic conditions after the COVID-19 pandemic for both countries," the Indonesian Embassy in Sarajevo said in a media release on Friday.
In addition, the Indonesian Embassy in Sarajevo will also utilize the Indonesian Weekend 2022 to promote Indonesia's G20 Presidency in 2022.