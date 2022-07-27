Tokyo: Indonesian President Joko Widodo continued his East Asian tour to Japan and met with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Tokyo today.
During the bilateral meeting, Jokowi and Kishida discussed various issues, including free and open Indo-Pacific region.
One of the issues that became the focus of the meeting between the two leaders was maritime security.
"I have conveyed to President Joko Widodo that Japan supports further enhancement of maritime security capabilities, including potential patrol boat cooperation," said Kishida in a joint press statement with Jokowi in Tokyo on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.
He added that Japan welcomed the signed memorandum of understanding (MoU) on maritime security.
Next month, Kishida said, Japan Self-Defense Forces will participate for the first time in the Garuda Shield multilateral exercise in Indonesia.
"We hope that security cooperation between the two countries, including in the defense sector, can develop further," he continued.
The two leaders also discussed other cooperation, including investment.
"Together with Indonesia, Japan will contribute to peace and stability in the region and the world," he concluded.