English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
President Joko Widodo (Photo:MI/Ramdani)
President Joko Widodo (Photo:MI/Ramdani)

Japan Committed to Supporting Indonesia's Maritime Security

Marcheilla Ariesta • 27 July 2022 15:43
Tokyo: Indonesian President Joko Widodo continued his East Asian tour to Japan and met with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Tokyo today. 
 
During the bilateral meeting, Jokowi and Kishida discussed various issues, including free and open Indo-Pacific region. 
 
One of the issues that became the focus of the meeting between the two leaders was maritime security.
 
"I have conveyed to President Joko Widodo that Japan supports further enhancement of maritime security capabilities, including potential patrol boat cooperation," said Kishida in a joint press statement with Jokowi in Tokyo on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.
 
He added that Japan welcomed the signed memorandum of understanding (MoU) on maritime security. 

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Next month, Kishida said, Japan Self-Defense Forces will participate for the first time in the Garuda Shield multilateral exercise in Indonesia.
 
"We hope that security cooperation between the two countries, including in the defense sector, can develop further," he continued.
 
The two leaders also discussed other cooperation, including investment. 
 
"Together with Indonesia, Japan will contribute to peace and stability in the region and the world," he concluded.

 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
VP Ma'ruf Amin Conducts Presidential Duty until July 29

VP Ma'ruf Amin Conducts Presidential Duty until July 29

English
vice president maruf amin
President Jokowi, PM Kishida Agree to Boost Economic Cooperation

President Jokowi, PM Kishida Agree to Boost Economic Cooperation

English
president joko widodo
Australian Embassy, FPCI Collaborate to Support Digital Talent in Indonesia

Australian Embassy, FPCI Collaborate to Support Digital Talent in Indonesia

English
Australia
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Kebut Program B100, Menteri ESDM Mulai Uji Jalan B40
Ekonomi

Kebut Program B100, Menteri ESDM Mulai Uji Jalan B40

Phyo Zeya Thaw, Musisi Rap Myanmar yang Ikut Dieksekusi Mati Junta Militer
Hiburan

Phyo Zeya Thaw, Musisi Rap Myanmar yang Ikut Dieksekusi Mati Junta Militer

Kemenkes Pastikan Belum Ada Kasus Cacar Monyet di Indonesia
Nasional

Kemenkes Pastikan Belum Ada Kasus Cacar Monyet di Indonesia

5 Merek Otomotif Jepang Bersatu Demi Turunkan Emisi Karbon
Otomotif

5 Merek Otomotif Jepang Bersatu Demi Turunkan Emisi Karbon

Kepada Jokowi, PM Jepang Sampaikan Dukungan Peningkatan Keamanan Maritim
Internasional

Kepada Jokowi, PM Jepang Sampaikan Dukungan Peningkatan Keamanan Maritim

5 Pemain Hebat yang Absen di Piala Dunia 2022
Olahraga

5 Pemain Hebat yang Absen di Piala Dunia 2022

Ini Link Download Logo HUT RI ke-77 Resmi dari Kementerian Sekretariat Negara
Teknologi

Ini Link Download Logo HUT RI ke-77 Resmi dari Kementerian Sekretariat Negara

Penjelasan Konsep Trinitas di Buku PPKN Tuai Protes, Ini Jawaban Kemendikbudristek
Pendidikan

Penjelasan Konsep Trinitas di Buku PPKN Tuai Protes, Ini Jawaban Kemendikbudristek

BPKN Terima 2.967 Pengaduan Konsumen Terkait Perumahan
Properti

BPKN Terima 2.967 Pengaduan Konsumen Terkait Perumahan

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!