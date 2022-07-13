English  
New Zealand is also coordinating assistance with UNICEF, the United States, Japan, the Pacific Community organisation (SPC) and others to support Kiribati. (Photo: medcom.id)
New Zealand, Australia Cooperate to Tackle Water Crisis in Kiribati

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 13 July 2022 15:15
Wellington: Threats to the drinking water supplies of Kiribati from a prolonged drought are being targeted with a joint assistance package from New Zealand and Australia.
 
New Zealand Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta today announced that New Zealand and Australia are investing a further NZ$1.1 million between them in a new desalination plant to support Kiribati to maintain drinking water supplies.
 
This funding is in addition to $1.19 million in drought support initiatives already rolled out in Kiribati by New Zealand.

"Climate change and extreme weather events are the existential security threat in the Pacific. The Kiribati government has declared a nationwide State of Disaster after below normal rainfall from the prolonged La Nina weather pattern increased the salinity of groundwater reserves," Mahuta said in a press release on wednesday.
 
"The new funding will enable the installation of a new desalination unit in Tarawa, as well as an electricity generator and ongoing technical and maintenance support. It will have the ability to convert sea water to fresh water, and produce an additional 200,000 litres per day. Our countries are now working together to procure and deliver the unit," she added.
 
According to her, this jointly-funded equipment builds on earlier support to improve water security for the people of Kiribati.
 
"Aotearoa New Zealand is working with the Kiribati Public Utilities Board on a NZ$990,000 project to repair an existing desalination plant, and replace damaged pipes to improve water distribution networks. New Zealand also funds the Chief Executive position for the Utilities Board, which runs the water supply," she explained.
 
"After the Kiribati State of Disaster was declared last month we made NZ$150,000 available to our High Commission in Tarawa for emergency on-the-ground responses. That was on top of earlier emergency funding of $50,000 in August 2021 for Banaba Atoll’s water shortages," she added.
 
New Zealand is also coordinating assistance with UNICEF, the United States, Japan, the Pacific Community organisation (SPC) and others to support Kiribati. 
 
UNICEF last week estimated the entire Kiribati population of 119,000 people is affected by drought, and severe water shortages in the southern islands are impacting 79 percent of the total population.

 
(WAH)
