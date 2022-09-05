Indonesia, Philippines Agree to Strengthen Border Security

The agreement was reached during a bilateral meeting between Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and Philippine President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr at the Bogor Presidential Palace, Bogor, West Java on Monday, September 5, 2022.
Indonesia and the Philippines will review two border security agreements, namely the revised border crossing agreement and the border patrol agreement.
A review is needed so that the agreement continues to be relevant to the people of both countries.
"We are also committed to accelerating negotiations on the delimitation of the continental shelf based on the 1982 United Nations Convention of Law of the Sea," said Jokowi during a joint press statement after the bilateral meeting.
Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?
The Head of State also appreciated the Philippine government for being very supportive in efforts to renew the Agreement on Cooperative Activities in the Field of Defense and Security and develop the Trilateral Cooperative Arrangement (TCA) between Indonesia, the Philippines and Malaysia.
"These are very important for security of our waters, especially from the threat of hostage-taking and kidnapping," said the former mayor of Solo.
On the same occasion Marcos admitted that he was ready to strengthen cooperation with Indonesia, a country that is considered very important for the Philippines.
"We will continue this relationship to make it stronger. President Jokowi and I agreed to form task forces at the technical level, no longer at the political or diplomacy level. That way, we can take great advantage of the opportunities that exist and we are optimistic that we can achieve success in the future," Marcos said.