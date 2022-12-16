Indonesia, France Committed to Strengthening Defense Ties

"We discussed the objectives of the two countries in the field of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific. Hopefully, the friendship between Indonesia and France will become even stronger," Prabowo said in a statement issued here on Friday.
Prabowo was in the European country to reciprocate the visit of Lecornu to Jakarta on November 25 this year.
During the meeting in Paris, the two ministers discussed efforts to strengthen the strategic relationships that have been established by the two nations, particularly in the field of defense in relation to defense education and industry.
On his Twitter account @Seblecornu, Lecornu said that now it was his turn to welcome Prabowo to Paris.
"Three weeks after our last meeting in Jakarta, I am happy with my turn as the host of Minister @Prabowo during his visit to France. We have consolidated our shared visions and ambitions in the field of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific," he added.