New Zealand to Impose Travel Bans on Members of Iranian security Forces

Wellington: New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and New Zealand Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta have announced the country will impose travel bans on members of the Iranian security forces connected to the death of 22-year old Iranian woman Mahsa Amini and the violent response to subsequent protests."What happened to Mahsa Amini is inexcusable, New Zealand continues to stand with the people of Iran, especially women and girls," said Ardern in a media release on Monday.According to her, New Zealand will always advocate strongly for the right to peaceful protest and greater civil and political freedoms."We will continue to respond alongside international partners to condemn the violence, seek increased scrutiny of events in Iran, back an investigation by an independent outside body, and call on Iranian authorities to de-escalate their response and commute all death sentences," she stated.The initial tranche of travel bans affects 22 people, and more may follow.They will not be allowed to enter or transit New Zealand.The individuals include: Hossein Salami, Commander in Chief of the IRGC; Gholam-Reza Soleimani, Commander of the Basij; Hossein Ashtari, Commander of the Police (Law Enforcement Command); and Mohammed Rostami, head of the Morality Police.