English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
This action contravenes the principle of non-refoulement.
This action contravenes the principle of non-refoulement.

Thailand Urged to Refrain from Deporting Cambodian Refugees

English thailand human rights refugees united nations cambodia
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 23 November 2021 10:31
Geneva: UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, has deplored Thailand’s deportation of another Cambodian refugee.
 
The deportation occurred only ten days after the authorities deported two other Cambodian refugees
 
According to the UNHCR, this action contravenes the principle of non-refoulement, which obliges States – including Thailand – not to expel or return people to a territory where their life or freedom would be threatened.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


On November 19, the Cambodian refugee was arrested. UNHCR immediately notified the authorities of the individual’s refugee status and urged the Government not to return the individual to Cambodia over serious concerns for the safety of the refugee. The refugee was held in a detention centre in Aranyaprathet overnight and deported to Cambodia the following day on November 20.
 
"We are extremely alarmed by this trend of forcibly returning refugees to Cambodia, where they face a serious risk of persecution. Given recent developments, we are very concerned about the safety of UNHCR recognised Cambodian refugees in Thailand," said Gillian Triggs, UNHCR’s Assistant High Commissioner for Protection in a press release on Monday.
 
"We urge the Royal Thai Government to refrain from deporting recognized refugees and to abide by its international obligations, particularly the principle of non-refoulement. UNHCR continues to offer its full support to the Government in ensuring the protection of those in need in Thailand," she added.
 
UNHCR is seeking urgent clarification from the Thai authorities regarding the circumstances leading to this most recent deportation and the fate of those returned in Cambodia. 
 
UNHCR exhorts Cambodian authorities to uphold international human rights standards and to allow human rights organisations access to the deportees.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
US Donates 3.5 Million More COVID-19 Vaccine Doses to Indonesia

US Donates 3.5 Million More COVID-19 Vaccine Doses to Indonesia

English
covid-19
Indonesia Encourages Enhancement of ASEAN-China Cooperation

Indonesia Encourages Enhancement of ASEAN-China Cooperation

English
asean
Beware of Extreme Weather in Central Java: BMKG

Beware of Extreme Weather in Central Java: BMKG

English
central java
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
PM Ethiopia Siap Pimpin Langsung Pasukan dari Medan Perang
Internasional

PM Ethiopia Siap Pimpin Langsung Pasukan dari Medan Perang

Polisi Tangkap Paksa Notaris Tersangka Kasus Mafia Tanah Nirina Zubir
Nasional

Polisi Tangkap Paksa Notaris Tersangka Kasus Mafia Tanah Nirina Zubir

Colorful Rilis Kartu Grafis iGame GeForce RTX Fitur Kustomisasi Tampilan
Teknologi

Colorful Rilis Kartu Grafis iGame GeForce RTX Fitur Kustomisasi Tampilan

PLN Kawal Transisi Kompor Berbasis LPG ke Listrik
Ekonomi

PLN Kawal Transisi Kompor Berbasis LPG ke Listrik

Di GIIAS 2021, Lebih Laris Avanza-Veloz atau Xpander-Xpander Cross?
Otomotif

Di GIIAS 2021, Lebih Laris Avanza-Veloz atau Xpander-Xpander Cross?

Liga 1: Tekuk Tira-kabo, Tren Gagal Menang Persipura Terputus
Olahraga

Liga 1: Tekuk Tira-kabo, Tren Gagal Menang Persipura Terputus

Ini Deretan Penampil Rock In Solo 2021
Hiburan

Ini Deretan Penampil Rock In Solo 2021

Viral Dugaan Pelecehan Seksual oleh Guru Besar UI
Pendidikan

Viral Dugaan Pelecehan Seksual oleh Guru Besar UI

Intip Rumah Gitaris Aerosmith Joe Perry, Punya Kolam Renang Berbentuk Gitar
Properti

Intip Rumah Gitaris Aerosmith Joe Perry, Punya Kolam Renang Berbentuk Gitar

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!