Central Asia is recovering from the first shocks of the pandemic.
Vaccination, Social Assistance Key to Reducing Poverty in Central Asia: World Bank

English poverty covid-19 pandemic vaccination central asia
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 15 October 2021 10:45
Almaty: As the pace of economic recovery picks up, countries in Central Asia have an opportunity to return to pre-covid-19 pandemic levels of poverty reduction – if they put in place the right policies. 
 
This was the overall message shared by World Bank economists on Thursday at a regional online event "Overcoming the Covid-19 Pandemic and Ending Poverty in Central Asia".
 
In the early 2000s, Central Asian countries were among the world’s best performers in poverty reduction. Starting in 2009, however, the pace of progress began to slow and even stagnated in some of the countries. The Covid-19 pandemic impacted a region already struggling to generate inclusive growth and end extreme poverty. Now in the second year of the pandemic, poverty rates in Central Asia are falling again, but with high inflation and low vaccination rates, the poor and the most vulnerable continue to suffer from food insecurity, uncertainty, and limited employment opportunities, especially for women.

"Central Asia is recovering from the first shocks of the pandemic, albeit in uneven ways," said Will Seitz, World Bank Senior Economist in Central Asia, in a press release on Thursday.
 
"Migration and remittances, key drivers of poverty reduction in the Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan, are quickly returning to 2019 levels. Labor markets are also recovering, and work disruptions are much less common. However, the region is yet to get on a stable poverty reduction path," he stated.
 
Among policy priorities to reduce poverty, the World Bank is focused on three key areas: widespread vaccination, increasing employment and wages, and strengthening social assistance programs to support the most vulnerable. To support labor market recovery, the World Bank economists outlined short-term and medium-term measures, including the need to invest in green jobs and encouraging the creation and growth of firms.
 
It was also stressed that employment alone will not address all drivers of poverty, and strong safety nets are essential to protect the most vulnerable. Compared with other middle-income countries, Central Asian governments typically provide smaller shares of their populations with social assistance.
 
"Along with ensuring fair, broad access to effective and safe COVID-19 vaccines, Central Asian countries need to urgently address vaccination hesitancy, as it threatens to slow down the recovery," said Tatiana Proskuryakova, World Bank Regional Director for Central Asia. 
 
"For every million people vaccinated, global GDP recovers on average nearly $8 billion. We are expecting advanced economies with relatively high vaccination rates to demonstrate much better growth rates than developing economies with low vaccination rates,"
 
Among the main reasons behind vaccine hesitancy in Central Asian countries are worries about vaccine contraindication and safety. While people with pre-existing health conditions in other countries are usually prioritized for vaccination, in the Central Asia region they are more likely to be hesitant to get vaccinated. Providing the public with accurate information on the safety of vaccines and encouraging people with pre-existing health conditions to be vaccinated may help address hesitancy issues.
 
(WAH)
