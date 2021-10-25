Jakarta: Counselor of the United States (US) Department of State Derek Chollet traveled to Indonesia for high-level meetings on October 21, 2021, following visits to Thailand and Singapore.
His trip strengthened cooperation with Indonesia as a key ally and partner in Southeast Asia, reinforced ASEAN centrality and the role ASEAN plays in regional stability, and addressed the crisis in Burma.
Counselor Chollet was accompanied by Kin Moy, Department of State East Asia Pacific Bureau Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary, and Craig Hart, USAID Deputy Assistant Administrator.
"The United States and Indonesia have increased cooperation in a variety of important areas, including cybersecurity, counterterrorism, maritime security, and humanitarian assistance and disaster response," said Counselor Chollet in a press release received by Medcom.id.
"We continue to reaffirm and reinforce the strategic partnership between the United States and Indonesia, especially as we work together to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic and promote a more peaceful, stable, prosperous, and healthy Indo-Pacific," he stated.
Counselor Chollet met with Indonesia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi and other high-level KEMLU Officials and with ASEAN leadership.
In these meetings, the delegation discussed opportunities to deepen UD engagement in Southeast Asia and opportunities for the United States to work closely with Indonesia and ASEAN and its members to tackle the most pressing challenges facing the region, including a strong post-COVID economic recovery and combatting climate change.
Building on Vice President Kamala Harris’s recent trip to Southeast Asia, Counselor Chollet’s visit underlined US commitment to the rules-based international order throughout the region.