Europe has seen increase in new COVID-19 cases
Europe has seen increase in new COVID-19 cases

Europe Once Again at the Epicentre of COVID-19 Pandemic: WHO

English health europe covid-19 pandemic central asia
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 05 November 2021 10:20
Copenhagen: Every single country in Europe and Central Asia is facing a real threat of COVID-19 resurgence, or already fighting it, according to World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Director for Europe Dr. Hans Klunge.
 
In a statement released this Thursday, the WHO Regional Director said that the current pace of transmission across the 53 countries of the WHO European Region is of grave concern.
 
Dr. Kluge explained that cases are once again approaching record levels, with the more transmissible Delta variant continuing to dominate transmission. 

Over the past 4 weeks, the continent has seen increase in new cases greater than 55 percent. 
 
Last week, Europe and Central Asia accounted for 59 percent of all cases globally and 48 per cent of reported deaths.  
 
"We are, once again, at the epicentre," Dr. Kluge said.
 
He added that hospitalization admission rates due to COVID-19 more than doubled in one week. 
 
There are increasing trends across all age groups, but 75 percent of fatal cases are in people aged 65 years and above. 
 
One estimate predicts that, if the countries stay on this trajectory, there could be another half million deaths in Europe and Central Asia, by 1 February next year.  
 
(WAH)
